We're processing your free subscription.
This might take a few seconds. Please don't close your browser yet.
FOLLOW THE WEEK ON FACEBOOK
QUIZ

Weekly news quiz: February 24, 2017

Harold  Maass
Question 1 of 12

What embarrassing incidents this week did President Trump say were "planned out by liberal activists"?

Select an answer below:

Anti-wall protests on the Mexican border

"Sick-outs" by public school teachers

Angry outbursts at GOP lawmakers' town hall meetings

Anti-Russia demonstrations outside the U.N.

BACK
Want a perfect score every time?
Try The Week magazine.
Get 4 free issues here – no risk and no catch!
By entering your email address you agree to our Privacy Policy and to receive email from The Week. (You can unsubscribe at any time.)
TAKE ANOTHER QUIZ
Share this quiz