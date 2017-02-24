We're processing your free subscription.
QUIZ
Weekly news quiz: February 24, 2017
What embarrassing incidents this week did President Trump say were "planned out by liberal activists"?
Anti-wall protests on the Mexican border
"Sick-outs" by public school teachers
Angry outbursts at GOP lawmakers' town hall meetings
Anti-Russia demonstrations outside the U.N.
