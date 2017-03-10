We're processing your free subscription.
This might take a few seconds. Please don't close your browser yet.
FOLLOW THE WEEK ON FACEBOOK
QUIZ

Weekly news quiz: March 10, 2017

Harold  Maass
Question 1 of 12

What claim did FBI Director James Comey reportedly ask the Justice Department to refute this week?

Select an answer below:

WikiLeaks' claims about CIA hacking

President Trump's claim that Obama had him wiretapped

Reports that Trump met with Russia's ambassador

Allegations of Russian election interference

BACK
Want a perfect score every time?
Try The Week magazine.
Get 4 free issues here – no risk and no catch!
By entering your email address you agree to our Privacy Policy and to receive email from The Week. (You can unsubscribe at any time.)
TAKE ANOTHER QUIZ
Share this quiz