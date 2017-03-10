We're processing your free subscription.
Weekly news quiz: March 10, 2017
What claim did FBI Director James Comey reportedly ask the Justice Department to refute this week?
WikiLeaks' claims about CIA hacking
President Trump's claim that Obama had him wiretapped
Reports that Trump met with Russia's ambassador
Allegations of Russian election interference
