Weekly news quiz: March 24, 2017

Harold  Maass
What Philadelphia event did organizers just cancel due to Trump administration policy?

The Tax Day Picnic

St. Patrick's Day parade

A Cinco de Mayo celebration

A display of China-made Fourth of July fireworks

