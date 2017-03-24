We're processing your free subscription.
This might take a few seconds. Please don't close your browser yet.
This might take a few seconds. Please don't close your browser yet.
FOLLOW THE WEEK ON FACEBOOK
QUIZ
Weekly news quiz: March 24, 2017
Question 1 of 11
What Philadelphia event did organizers just cancel due to Trump administration policy?
Select an answer below:
The Tax Day Picnic
St. Patrick's Day parade
A Cinco de Mayo celebration
A display of China-made Fourth of July fireworks
TAKE ANOTHER QUIZ
Share this quiz
MORE QUIZZES
Presidential trivia
How well do you know your presidential history? Take our quiz and test your knowledge!