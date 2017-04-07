We're processing your free subscription.
This might take a few seconds. Please don't close your browser yet.
FOLLOW THE WEEK ON FACEBOOK
QUIZ

Weekly news quiz: April 7, 2017

Harold  Maass
Question 1 of 11

What toxin does the U.S. believe Syria used in its alleged chemical weapons attack in rebel-held Idlib province?

Select an answer below:

Mustard gas

Sarin nerve agent

VX

Chlorine gas

BACK
Want a perfect score every time?
Try The Week magazine.
Get 4 free issues here – no risk and no catch!
By entering your email address you agree to our Privacy Policy and to receive email from The Week. (You can unsubscribe at any time.)
TAKE ANOTHER QUIZ
Share this quiz