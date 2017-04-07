We're processing your free subscription.
This might take a few seconds. Please don't close your browser yet.
This might take a few seconds. Please don't close your browser yet.
FOLLOW THE WEEK ON FACEBOOK
QUIZ
Weekly news quiz: April 7, 2017
Question 1 of 11
What toxin does the U.S. believe Syria used in its alleged chemical weapons attack in rebel-held Idlib province?
Select an answer below:
Mustard gas
Sarin nerve agent
VX
Chlorine gas
TAKE ANOTHER QUIZ
Share this quiz
MORE QUIZZES
Presidential trivia
How well do you know your presidential history? Take our quiz and test your knowledge!