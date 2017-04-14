We're processing your free subscription.
QUIZ
Weekly news quiz: April 14, 2017
Question 1 of 10
What character did legendary insult comic Don Rickles, who died last week, voice in Toy Story?
Select an answer below:
Mr. Potato Head
Woody
Rex
Ham
