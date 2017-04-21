We're processing your free subscription.
Weekly news quiz: April 21, 2017
What did Ivanka Trump do on the same day China approved three trademarks for her jewelry and spa brands?
She dined with her father and Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago.
She officially handed over control of her business and took a job in the White House.
She announced that she was traveling to Beijing to open a retail store.
She hosted China's trade minister at one of her father's golf courses.
