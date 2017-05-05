We're processing your free subscription.
QUIZ
Weekly news quiz: May 5, 2017
Question 1 of 12
How much did House GOP leaders propose spending to help cover people with pre-existing conditions to get moderate Republicans to back their health bill?
$1 billion
$4 billion
$8 billion
$15 billion
