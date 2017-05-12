We're processing your free subscription.
QUIZ
Weekly news quiz: May 12, 2017
Question 1 of 11
How did former FBI Director James Comey learn President Trump had fired him?

He read a letter Trump sent him
A tweet posted by Trump
A TV news bulletin
Trump told him in person at the Oval Office
