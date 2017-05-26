We're processing your free subscription.
This might take a few seconds. Please don't close your browser yet.
FOLLOW THE WEEK ON FACEBOOK
QUIZ

Weekly news quiz: May 26, 2017

Harold  Maass
Question 1 of 11

In Saudi Arabia, how did President Trump refer to Islam?

Select an answer below:

He called Islam "one of the world's great faiths."

He called Islam "a religion at war with itself."

He said, "Islam hates us."

He said, "Islam is part of the fabric of America."

BACK
Want a perfect score every time?
Try The Week magazine.
Get 4 free issues here – no risk and no catch!
By entering your email address you agree to our Privacy Policy and to receive email from The Week. (You can unsubscribe at any time.)
TAKE ANOTHER QUIZ
Share this quiz