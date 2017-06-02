We're processing your free subscription.
Weekly news quiz: June 2, 2017
To whom did Jared Kushner allegedly propose back-channel communications between Trump aides and Russia?
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian banker Sergey Gorkov
Russia's U.S. ambassador, Sergey Kislyak
Russia's foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov
