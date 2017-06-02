We're processing your free subscription.
This might take a few seconds. Please don't close your browser yet.
FOLLOW THE WEEK ON FACEBOOK
QUIZ

Weekly news quiz: June 2, 2017

Harold  Maass
Question 1 of 10

To whom did Jared Kushner allegedly propose back-channel communications between Trump aides and Russia?

Select an answer below:

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian banker Sergey Gorkov

Russia's U.S. ambassador, Sergey Kislyak

Russia's foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov

BACK
Want a perfect score every time?
Try The Week magazine.
Get 4 free issues here – no risk and no catch!
By entering your email address you agree to our Privacy Policy and to receive email from The Week. (You can unsubscribe at any time.)
TAKE ANOTHER QUIZ
Share this quiz