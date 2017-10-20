We're processing your free subscription.
This might take a few seconds. Please don't close your browser yet.
This might take a few seconds. Please don't close your browser yet.
FOLLOW THE WEEK ON FACEBOOK
QUIZ
Weekly news quiz: October 20, 2017
1 of 12TAKE ANOTHER QUIZ
Question 1 of 12
Who refused to answer senators' questions about his conversations with President Trump on Russia this week?
Select an answer below:
Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn
Attorney General Jeff Sessions
Trump's adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner
MORE QUIZZES