Death sentences fall to 40-year low as U.S. attitudes change on capital punishment

In 2016, 30 people were sentenced to death in the United States, the lowest number since the early 1970s and a sharp decline from the 49 people handed the death penalty in 2015 and the 315 sentenced to death in 1996, the peak year, according to a new report from the Death Penalty Information Center (DPIC). The 20 executions carried out also marked a 25-year low — 14 people were put to death in 1991 — and a drop from last year's 28 executions and the 1999 apex, 98.
"I think we are watching a major political climate change concerning capital punishment and it's reflected among reduced death sentences across the country," said Robert Dunham, executive director of the DPIC, which opposes capital punishment. The decline in executions is also attributable to a shortage of drugs used in lethal-injection cocktails and more aggressive legal challenges by defendants. Still, only 49 percent of Americans now support the death penalty, according to a recent Pew poll, the lowest number since the mid-1960s and a big drop from the 80 percent who favored capital punishment in 1994.
At the same time, voters in California and Nebraska rejected measures to ban capital punishment in the November election, leaving it legal in 31 states. California — which hasn't carried out an execution since 2006 due to legal challenges — still sentenced the most people to death this year, nine, followed by Ohio (five), Texas (four), Alabama (three), and Florida (two). Georgia executed the most people, nine, followed by Texas (seven), Alabama (two), and Missouri and Florida (one). Peter Weber
As Donald Trump struggles to land inauguration performers, promoter plans ‘counter-concert’ in Miami
Donald Trump's inauguration organizers are reportedly having a bit of trouble locking down musical performers for the big day. So far, Andrea Bocelli, Elton John, Garth Brooks, and Céline Dion are all rumored to have turned down the honor. To add insult to injury, concert promoter Mark Ross is reportedly "in the process of putting together a large-scale concert called 'We the People' to directly complete with Donald Trump's inauguration," Politico reports.
Ross doesn't have any performers announced yet, although a person familiar with the planning leaked that "the talent is banging on our doors to do this." Then again, the communications director for the Presidential Inaugural Committee, Boris Epshteyn, also bragged that "first class entertainers are eager to participate in the inaugural events," and we all know how that's going.
Still, Ross' competing concert is salt in the wound for a team that can't even get Céline Dion to commit. The counter-concert will reportedly be held in Miami, with Ross now seeking to secure funding. Jeva Lange
President-elect Donald Trump's global businesses and lack of transparency about his taxes and financial entanglements are already setting up unprecedented conflicts of interest and opportunities for self-enrichment, Rachel Maddow told Seth Meyers on Wednesday's Late Night. "I think that, to a certain extent, we're going to have to get used to the fact that Donald Trump fans like that he's a businessman and they like that he's made himself very rich, so maybe they're expecting him to take decisions that are going to enrich himself further as president," she said. But this is a real problem, and to try to illustrate it she talked about Trump's obsessive hatred of windmills, which Meyers had lampooned earlier in the show.
"That's hilarious if you think of it as just his phobia," she began, "but now that he's going to be president, I mean, this seems weird, but Scotland could come to him, the U.K. could come to him and say, 'You know, listen Donald, we know you really care about the windmills and you think that's a very important thing for your business. We'll get rid of the windmills if you do this thing for our country' — which the United States doesn't want to do, it's not good for the country — 'but we want that from you as president, and we'll give you this private benefit instead.' That kind of transactional stuff is already a problem."
Similarly, Turkey just arrested an executive at the company that's building new Trump Towers in Istanbul, and now Ankara can come to Trump with a prisoner-for-policy exchange offer, Maddow said. "It puts him in a position of choosing himself over the interests of the United States of America, and whether or not you care that he's going to get rich off of all of our backs, the fact that he's gonna be in a position where people can leverage the country against his own interests is not good." Watch below. Peter Weber
There is not exactly a formal process in place if you want to secure a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump. All it might take, in fact, is knowing the right people. Namely, Trump's security guard, Keith Schiller.
Carl Paladino, the upstate New York developer and local political gadfly, was interested in catching up with Donald Trump in early December, so he rang up the president-elect's private security guard. The next day, on Dec. 5, Paladino found himself high in Trump Tower, recounting favorite moments from the campaign and gossiping about local politics with the president-elect for 45 minutes. [Politico]
Since winning the presidency, Trump has met with everyone from potential political appointees to celebrities. Sometimes the meetings are unexpected: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was recently summoned to Trump Tower for a 62-minute conversation. "No one knew why the meeting went that long," a person close to de Blasio told Politico. In another case, Rev. Al Sharpton hung up the phone on Trump's secretary when he received a call asking him to visit the Tower because he didn't think it was real.
"It's going to be more challenging if that's brought to the White House," said Craig Fuller, who served as former President George H.W. Bush's chief of staff. "There is a high demand of issues to bring to the White House. You can't just shoot from the hip, shall we say." Jeva Lange
YouTube star Adam Saleh accused Delta Airlines of kicking him and a friend off a plane for speaking Arabic on Wednesday, but now the company says the real reason Saleh was removed was because of an attempt to "disrupt the cabin with provocative behavior, including shouting."
"This type of conduct is not welcome on any Delta flight," Delta said in its statement about Saleh and his friend's removal. "While one, according to media reports, is a known prankster who was video recorded and encouraged by his traveling companion, what is paramount to Delta is the safety and comfort of our passengers and employees. It is clear these individuals sought to violate that priority."
Saleh said in a statement Wednesday night "Delta never denied anything in the video … But now that the video is out, they are trying to deny it to save their brand."
Thnx @delta for removing obnoxious prankster;no matter the language, being rude & loud isn't funny.Wanna be jerk? Charter a flight!
— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) December 22, 2016
Saleh has nearly 4 million combined subscribers to his YouTube channels, which feature a staged video alleging to reveal the NYPD's anti-Muslim bias. Last week, Saleh posted a fake video purporting to show him sneaking into a Tigerair airplane in a suitcase, a hoax that was immediately debunked by the airline. Jeva Lange
The deadline for signing up for Jan. 1 health insurance though HealthCare.gov, the federal website for the Affordable Care Act, was Monday, and 400,000 more people have signed up this year than last, the Obama administration said Wednesday. In all, 6.4 million people have signed up for ObamaCare coverage this year — not counting state-run exchanges in California, New York, and other states — and customer still have until Jan. 31 to enroll for 2017 coverage. President-elect Donald Trump, who has promised to repeal ObamaCare, won all of the top five states with the most enrollees on the federal site: Florida (1.3 million), Texas (776,000), North Carolina (369,000), and Pennsylvania (291,000).
"Today's enrollment numbers confirm that doomsday predictions about the marketplace are wrong," said Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell. Some Republicans and ObamaCare critics disagreed. "Initial enrollment numbers for the health law have long been flawed, as they do not account for consumers who actually follow through and pay the premiums," said Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah), chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. "A closer look will be needed down the road to determine the final, real enrollment numbers."
Other Senate Republicans and a few GOP governors are more cautious about repealing the health care law that has provided coverage to 20 million people and brought the uninsured rate to record lows. "We want to make it clear that the ACA has provided significant benefits to New Mexico," Gov. Susana Martinez (R) and Insurance Superintendent John Franchini said in a Dec. 12 letter to GOP leaders in Congress. "We compel you during your discussions to make sure that New Mexicans have viable options for affordable health care and that our state does not have the burden of taking on the uncompensated care costs for the under and uninsured."
Burwell said the Obama administration still expects 13.8 million people to sign up or continue their coverage by Jan. 31, and she encouraged people to sign up despite the threats of repeal and eventual replacement. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services says most people can find plans for $75 or less a month on HealthCare.gov, with subsidies. Peter Weber
President-elect Donald Trump named his former campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, to serve as counselor to the president on Thursday.
The assistant position, which hasn't been occupied under President Barack Obama since early 2015, was first created by former President Richard Nixon and was once considered to be cabinet level. "In her position, Conway will continue her role as a close advisor to the president and will work with senior leadership to effectively message and execute the Administration's legislative priorities and actions," the Trump transition team wrote in a statement.
JUST IN: Trump transition team announces @KellyannePolls to serve as Counselor to the Pres. at the White House.
More with her LIVE on @GMA pic.twitter.com/OsEH2FbUcP
— Good Morning America (@GMA) December 22, 2016
Like Conway, Steve Bannon also received a major assistant role for his work as chief executive officer of the Trump presidential campaign. He was earlier named to serve as the senior counselor to the president in the White House. Jeva Lange
The overwhelming preference among Democrats and independents for the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee is "someone entirely new," according to a new Suffolk University/USA Today poll. Hillary Clinton fares considerably worse, with 23 percent of Democrats and independents saying they would be excited if she ran again and 62 percent saying she shouldn't compete. Vice President Joe Biden, who would be 78, gets the thumbs up from 43 percent of respondents (versus 31 percent who say no), and Sen. Bernie Sanders would excite 44 percent of Democrats and independents (while 38 percent say he shouldn't run).
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) had a 34 percent excited, 27 percent opposed score, while the other potential candidate named, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, excited 10 percent of Democrats and independents, with 15 percent opposed and 53 percent unsure who he is. The poll was conducted Dec. 14-18 with 626 registered voters who self-identified as Democrat or independent, and has a margin of error of ±3.9 percentage points.
When Republicans were included, 39 percent of voters said the think first lady Michelle Obama should run for elected office, despite her saying she won't, versus 53 percent who said she should not. Kellyanne Conway, Donald Trump's campaign manager, got the go-ahead from 14 percent of voters and a thumbs-down from 52 percent. Trump himself was viewed favorably by 40 percent of respondents and unfavorably by 45 percent, while President Obama had a 55 percent favorable, 40 percent unfavorable rating. On Russia's meddling in the U.S. election, 36 percent said they are very concerned, 21 percent said they are concerned, and 22 percent said they are not concerned; voters want Trump and Congress to investigate Russian meddling by a margin of 62 percent to 33 percent. Among all 1,000 respondent, the margin of error was ± 3 points. Peter Weber