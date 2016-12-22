Most new ObamaCare enrollees are from states Donald Trump won

The deadline for signing up for Jan. 1 health insurance though HealthCare.gov, the federal website for the Affordable Care Act, was Monday, and 400,000 more people have signed up this year than last, the Obama administration said Wednesday. In all, 6.4 million people have signed up for ObamaCare coverage this year — not counting state-run exchanges in California, New York, and other states — and customer still have until Jan. 31 to enroll for 2017 coverage. President-elect Donald Trump, who has promised to repeal ObamaCare, won all of the top five states with the most enrollees on the federal site: Florida (1.3 million), Texas (776,000), North Carolina (369,000), and Pennsylvania (291,000).
"Today's enrollment numbers confirm that doomsday predictions about the marketplace are wrong," said Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell. Some Republicans and ObamaCare critics disagreed. "Initial enrollment numbers for the health law have long been flawed, as they do not account for consumers who actually follow through and pay the premiums," said Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah), chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. "A closer look will be needed down the road to determine the final, real enrollment numbers."
Other Senate Republicans and a few GOP governors are more cautious about repealing the health care law that has provided coverage to 20 million people and brought the uninsured rate to record lows. "We want to make it clear that the ACA has provided significant benefits to New Mexico," Gov. Susana Martinez (R) and Insurance Superintendent John Franchini said in a Dec. 12 letter to GOP leaders in Congress. "We compel you during your discussions to make sure that New Mexicans have viable options for affordable health care and that our state does not have the burden of taking on the uncompensated care costs for the under and uninsured."
Burwell said the Obama administration still expects 13.8 million people to sign up or continue their coverage by Jan. 31, and she encouraged people to sign up despite the threats of repeal and eventual replacement. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services says most people can find plans for $75 or less a month on HealthCare.gov, with subsidies. Peter Weber
Kellyanne Conway addressed the eternally baffling question of how one can be both a mother and have a job (confusing!) in an interview on Fox Business on Thursday morning. Her explanation? "I don't play golf and I don't have a mistress, so I have a lot of time that these other men don't."
Conway has four young children, and formerly served as Trump's 2016 campaign manager. It was announced Thursday morning that she will join Trump in the White House as counselor to the president.
"I see people on the weekend spending an awful lot of time on their golf games and that's their right, but the kids will be with me, we live in the same house, and they come first," Conway said. "Everyone has to do what's best for their family, and it's why I didn't jump immediately on a position that was offered to me early in the transition, because there's a lot to weigh and my children are 12, 12, 8, and 7."
Conway added, "I certainly hope too that we continue the conversation about the balance that many men and women face." Jeva Lange
President-elect Donald Trump tweeted Thursday morning that "the United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes." Nine countries in the world possess 15,375 nuclear weapons, with the United States and Russia accounting for 93 percent of them, the anti-war grant-making foundation Ploughshares Fund reports.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday also called for his country to "strengthen the military potential of strategic nuclear forces, especially with missile complexes that can reliably penetrate any existing and prospective missile defense systems." Jeva Lange
Donald Trump has confirmed that the chant to "lock up" Hillary Clinton was nothing more than a slogan on the campaign trail and not to be taken literally. Now it looks like his promise to "drain the swamp" might also have been nothing more than a phrase with a nice ring to it.
Trump's former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, told the hosts of Fox & Friends on Thursday morning that draining the swamp "is probably somewhere down the bottom" of Trump's to-do list. "I think at the end of the day, it's about the economy," Lewandowski went on. "It's about creating jobs, fixing the bad trade deals. So draining the swamp is a larger narrative, but what it's really about is putting people back to work."
It is perhaps an unsurprising about-face from Lewandowski. "Draining the swamp" is a term that "is not just about lobbying and politicians [but] also about consultants," as another former Trump campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, put it. Lewandowski announced Wednesday that he is launching a government relations and political consulting firm with former Donald Trump adviser Barry Bennet.
But former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who is serving as an adviser to the president-elect, told NPR on Wednesday that he's been informed Trump "just disclaims" the swamp slogan. "He now says it was cute, but he doesn't want to use it anymore," Gingrich said. Jeva Lange
The Obama administration on Thursday submitted a rule change to be published in the federal registry Friday to shut down the National Security Entry-Exit Registration System (NSEERS), the post-9/11 registry of visitors to the United States from 25 nations with terrorist activity. All but one of the 25 nations were majority-Muslim. The move comes after the outgoing president was urged to eliminate NSEERS before President-elect Donald Trump could use it as a basis for the "Muslim registry" he and his surrogates have proposed in varying iterations.
Previously suspended in 2011, NSEERS registered some 85,000 people and removed about 13,000 immigrants, most of them Muslim, from the United States. Despite that volume of surveillance, the defunct program never produced a single terrorism-related prosecution.
Criticized by civil libertarians for its invasiveness and ineffectiveness, NSEERS was largely forgotten until Trump's registry idea, which the president-elect revived this week following Monday's terrorist attack at a Christmas market in Germany. Bonnie Kristian
When it comes to Hillary Clinton's loss, there is plenty of blame to go around. Some observers have a new target, though, that takes some of the heat off FBI Director James Comey: his boss, Attorney General Loretta Lynch.
The Washington Post reports that Lynch could have demanded Comey not send his fateful letter to Congress that informed the lawmakers — and the nation — of a renewed look into Clinton's emails after messages were discovered on a laptop belonging to former Rep. Anthony Weiner, the estranged husband of top Clinton aide Huma Abedin. "If [Lynch] thought [the letter] violated department policy or was otherwise a bad idea, she could have ordered him not to send the letter," said Harvard Law School professor Jack Goldsmith. "It was an astonishing failure of leadership and eschewal of responsibility, especially if Lynch really thought what Comey did was wrong."
Justice officials reportedly concluded that neither Lynch nor her deputy should tell Comey to withhold the letter, in part because they weren't sure how Comey would react and also because they were concerned about the optics of a potential leak. "Lynch and her advisers were nervous about how it would look if people found out that she, a Democratic presidential appointee, told Comey to keep secret from Congress a new development in the Clinton investigation," The Washington Post writes. "Instead, they tried to convince Comey that he had never promised to update Congress at every turn. He had merely said he would 'look at' any new information in the case."
It didn't work. But while Comey came to bear the brunt of the blame of Clinton supporters — as well as of Clinton herself — Lynch has mostly made it out unscathed. Read more about her decision not to intervene at The Washington Post. Jeva Lange
When Bill Clinton was elected president in 1992, he waited nine days to give a press conference, the longest any president-elect had waited since 1976 — until Donald Trump. The incoming president is now 44 days past Election Day without a press conference and a whopping 148 days since his last traditional audience with the media.
But once he's in office, the press will be able to talk to the president-elect every day, promised newly-minted Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway on Thursday. "This will be a traditional White House in the sense you will have a great deal of press availability on a daily basis and you'll have a president who continues to be engaged with the press," she said, a pledge Americans might be forgiven for greeting with skepticism after eight years of the "most transparent administration" ever.
Watch Conway's remarks in context below. Bonnie Kristian
Donald Trump's inauguration organizers are reportedly having a bit of trouble locking down musical performers for the big day. So far, Andrea Bocelli, Elton John, Garth Brooks, and Céline Dion are all rumored to have turned down the honor. To add insult to injury, concert promoter Mark Ross is reportedly "in the process of putting together a large-scale concert called 'We the People' to directly complete with Donald Trump's inauguration," Politico reports.
Ross doesn't have any performers announced yet, although a person familiar with the planning leaked that "the talent is banging on our doors to do this." Then again, the communications director for the Presidential Inaugural Committee, Boris Epshteyn, also bragged that "first class entertainers are eager to participate in the inaugural events," and we all know how that's going.
Still, Ross' competing concert is salt in the wound for a team that can't even get Céline Dion to commit. The counter-concert will reportedly be held in Miami, with Ross now seeking to secure funding. Jeva Lange