Kellyanne Conway on how she can juggle motherhood and a White House job: 'I don't play golf and I don't have a mistress'

Kellyanne Conway addressed the eternally baffling question of how one can be both a mother and have a job (confusing!) in an interview on Fox Business on Thursday morning. Her explanation? "I don't play golf and I don't have a mistress, so I have a lot of time that these other men don't."

Conway has four young children, and formerly served as Trump's 2016 campaign manager. It was announced Thursday morning that she will join Trump in the White House as counselor to the president.

"I see people on the weekend spending an awful lot of time on their golf games and that's their right, but the kids will be with me, we live in the same house, and they come first," Conway said. "Everyone has to do what's best for their family, and it's why I didn't jump immediately on a position that was offered to me early in the transition, because there's a lot to weigh and my children are 12, 12, 8, and 7."

Conway added, "I certainly hope too that we continue the conversation about the balance that many men and women face." Jeva Lange