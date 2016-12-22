Chance the Rapper, Jeremih release surprise Christmas-themed mixtape

Chance the Rapper and Jeremih collaborated on a surprise holiday mixtape that was quietly released in the early hours of Thursday morning, Billboard reports. It's the second release of the year for both rappers; Chance released Coloring Book in May, while Jeremih released Late Nights: Europe in August. The nine-track album is titled Merry Christmas Lil' Mama and features original songs like "Chi Town Christmas" and "I'm Your Santa."

"Christmas isn't the same for everyone, even as everyone is touched by the holiday," the Chicago Tribune writes in its review of the album. "This is a compendium of styles, a pop music smorgasbord adapted for a single purpose — grins. And it works. It's also really good music, rather than the typically awful holiday throwaways from pop stars."

Merry Christmas Lil MaMa https://soundcloud.com/chancetherapper/sets/merry-christmas-lil-mama-jeremih-chance A photo posted by Thumpy Johnson (@jeremih) on Dec 21, 2016 at 11:42pm PST

The artists dedicated the release to their shared hometown of Chicago. You can listen to Merry Christmas Lil' Mama on Soundcloud, here. Jeva Lange