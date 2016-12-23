Starbucks is giving away free espresso drinks for 10 days, if you're in the right place at the right time

The Nigerian army on Friday successfully drove Boko Haram militants from their last stronghold in the Sambisa Forest, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhar announced Saturday, a major victory against the terrorist organization that kidnapped 276 schoolgirls from the town of Chibok in 2014, nearly 200 of whom remain missing.

"The terrorists are on the run and no longer have a place to hide," Buhar said in a statement praising the raid but indicating there is still work to be done. "I, therefore, call on all Nigerians to cooperate and support the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies by providing useful information that will expose all the terrorists hiding among the populace," he continued. "Further efforts should be intensified to locate and free our remaining Chibok girls still in captivity. May God be with them." Bonnie Kristian