Nigerian troops have ousted Boko Haram from their forest stronghold

The Nigerian army on Friday successfully drove Boko Haram militants from their last stronghold in the Sambisa Forest, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhar announced Saturday, a major victory against the terrorist organization that kidnapped 276 schoolgirls from the town of Chibok in 2014, nearly 200 of whom remain missing.
"The terrorists are on the run and no longer have a place to hide," Buhar said in a statement praising the raid but indicating there is still work to be done. "I, therefore, call on all Nigerians to cooperate and support the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies by providing useful information that will expose all the terrorists hiding among the populace," he continued. "Further efforts should be intensified to locate and free our remaining Chibok girls still in captivity. May God be with them." Bonnie Kristian
The FBI issued a warning to local law enforcement Friday that the Islamic State has urged supporters in the United States to attack holiday gatherings this weekend, including churches celebrating Christmas. The warning came after ISIS-linked websites posted a list of churches, but the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security emphasized there are no known, credible threats against any congregations.
"As part of the continuous dialogue with our law enforcement partners, the FBI routinely shares information about potential threats to better enable law enforcement to protect the communities they serve," said FBI representative Andrew Ames, indicating that the warning has been sent out of an abundance of caution. "As with similar threats, the FBI is tracking this matter while we investigate its credibility." Bonnie Kristian
Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher suffered a cardiac episode on a London to Los Angeles flight Friday and was hospitalized for emergency treatment in an intensive care unit on landing in California midday.
By Friday evening, Fisher's brother, Todd, said she was "out of emergency" but "It's not fair to say 'stable.' I am not saying she is fine, or not fine." Still, he said, "She's a real survivor and always has been and I would expect the best from this."
Other passengers on Fisher's plane posted reports of her illness on social media, with one post claiming she stopped breathing for "10 minutes or so." An audio recording of the plane pilot's conversation with emergency personnel indicates she was "unresponsive," and TMZ reports that the cardiac episode was a "massive heart attack." Bonnie Kristian
The U.N. Security Council on Friday voted in favor of a resolution against Israeli settlements. The U.S. did not use its veto, as President-elect Donald Trump and several senators had pushed it to do, and instead abstained from voting on whether or not Israel should build settlements on Palestinian land.
The abstention marks a break from America's typical position as "Israel's sturdiest shield," The New York Times reported, belying the Obama administration's frustration with the problems settlement-building poses to a two-state solution. The resolution encouraged Palestine and Israel to resume talks about establishing two independent nations.
The resolution's passage came a day after Egypt, which proposed the measure, postponed the vote after Trump spoke with the Egyptian president. The council pushed the resolution to a vote anyway Friday, marking what The Washington Post noted is "the first time in more than 36 years that the Security Council passed a resolution critical of settlements." Becca Stanek
President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly having a tough time booking performers for his inauguration concert next month, and there's even a protest concert brewing for the same day, just to add insult to injury. Trump's team has apparently been willing to pay performers to play the festivities — something that is almost never required for the honor of playing at a presidential inauguration — but so far, no dice.
But on Friday, one bona fide A-lister tweeted his willingness to appear at Trump's big day:
I wanna perform at Trump's inauguration.
I wanna sing HIGHWAY TO HELLhttps://t.co/fCTArIajFb
— ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) December 23, 2016
No word on whether Baldwin would be performing as Trump or as himself. Kimberly Alters
On Friday, the Islamic State's Amaq news agency released a video of Anis Amri, the 24-year-old Turkish man suspected of carrying out Monday's deadly truck attack in Berlin, pledging his allegiance to ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. In the video, Amri, who was killed Friday in a shootout with Italian police in Milan, is standing in northern Berlin, not far from where he allegedly hijacked the truck he then plowed into a Christmas market Monday. He killed 12 and injured nearly 50 in the attack.
The video raises questions about whether Amri was in contact with the terrorist group before his actions at the Christmas market. BILD journalist Björn Stritzel noted Amri is wearing headphones in the video, which suggests he may have been talking to someone while he recorded:
Interesting detail are Amri's headphones. He might be in a live video chat with someone who gave him the correct wording of the Bayah.
— Björn Stritzel (@bjoernstritzel) December 23, 2016
CNN also reported documents indicate Amri was "part of an ISIS recruitment network" in Germany centered around the radical preacher Abu Walaa, who "styled himself as ISIS's representative" to the country. The network reportedly helped train young adults interested in jihad to travel to join ISIS.
Amri allegedly planned to travel to join ISIS in late 2015, but for an unknown reason he ultimately did not make the trip. Investigative files indicate Amri may have communicated with the extremist group using an encryption app while in Germany, and he also began plotting an attack in Germany after his travel plans unraveled, a plan one of the German network's leaders allegedly supported.
In the video, which seems to have been taken by Amri himself, he vows to fight against "the Crusader pigs" who have bombed Muslims. It is unclear whether the video was taken before or after Monday's attack. Becca Stanek
President-elect Donald Trump decided Friday to let the world read his Christmas letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin. The note, sent on Dec. 15 and addressed to "his excellency," included some warm holiday wishes from the Kremlin and a glimpse into Putin's hopes for a "new level" of "collaboration" between the U.S. and Russia:
Pres.-elect Trump releases letter he received from Putin. "A very nice letter...his thoughts are so correct." pic.twitter.com/o8OTpAsIxi
— ABC News (@ABC) December 23, 2016
Trump made his response to Putin's letter public, too. In a statement attached to the letter — which Trump called "very nice" — the president-elect said Putin's "thoughts are so correct." "I hope both sides are able to live up to these thoughts, and we do not have to travel an alternate path," Trump said in the statement.
Their holiday exchange follows assessments from the U.S. intelligence community that concluded Russia interfered in the U.S. political election to help Trump, a claim both Trump and Putin have denied. Becca Stanek
President-elect Donald Trump has not released his tax returns. He has not given a formal press conference since his election. He wants his private security team to supplement the Secret Service. He is skipping many intelligence briefings because he is, "like, a smart person." And none of those things — along with many of the incoming president's other unconventional choices — are against the law.
As Politico explains in a new analysis Friday, Trump's decision to flout tradition at every turn "is shining a light on how much of the American political system is encoded in custom," not law. Much of what we expect the president to do and say is not grounded in any requirement more formal than longstanding practice — and that suits Trump just fine. "If it's not written down, you can get away with it," says Trump biographer Gwenda Blair. "That's the new premise."
The question once Trump takes office is how much he will push boundaries with real legal heft. As a candidate, Trump "said things that were clearly unconstitutional, but there's no legal prohibition about saying you're going to do something unconstitutional," explains Richard Painter, formerly chief White House ethics lawyer under President George W. Bush. But there is a legal prohibition "against doing something unconstitutional," and Trump will have to learn the difference if he wants to avoid offering grounds for impeachment to critics ready to pounce. Bonnie Kristian