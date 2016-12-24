Watch the president and first lady giggle and reminisce in their final Christmas message

This week's presidential address saw President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama sending out their final Christmas greetings as First Family. After a giggly throwback clip of their very first Christmas message, the Obamas reminisced about policy triumphs of the last eight years — and the 200,000 holiday cookies White House pastry chefs have baked in that time — before turning to the subject of Christmas itself.
Tomorrow, "we will join our fellow Christians around the world to rejoice in the birth of our Savior," the president said, "and as we retell His story from that Holy Night, we’ll also remember His eternal message, one of boundless love, compassion and hope." "The idea that we are our brother’s keeper and our sister’s keeper," Michelle added. "That we should treat others as we would want to be treated. And that we care for the sick, feed the hungry, and welcome the stranger, no matter where they come from, or how they practice their faith."
Watch the Obama's full Christmas message below. Bonnie Kristian
Bonnie Kristian
Merry Christmas from @POTUS and @FLOTUS! https://t.co/DMIoyKr3WH
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 24, 2016
In 1955, a Sears advertisement mistakenly printed a top secret military phone number in an ad inviting local children to call Santa Claus. But when a little boy got through to Air Force Col. Harry Shoup, he played along, and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has been tracking Santa's trip around the world every year since.
Say hello to our new shift of operators taking your calls. Call in now. 1-877-446-6723. #NORADTracksSanta pic.twitter.com/ktBGt0aIs7
— NORAD Santa (@NoradSanta) December 24, 2016
In partnership with Google, NORAD now offers a 3D Santa tracker online, visualizing Saint Nick in his sleigh as he darts from chimney to chimney. (As of this writing, he's over open ocean on the way to Singapore.)
So if Santa's your thing, head over to NORADSanta.org to keep tabs on his progress. Or, if he isn't, check out this analysis from Vocativ's Alexandra Ossola for The Week on why you're totally right not to lie to your kids about a mythical elf. Bonnie Kristian
Police raided a family's home and mocked them on Snapchat — then realized it was the wrong house
A New York Police Department squad raided a Brooklyn home on Thursday and arrested the whole family. After handcuffing them, an NYPD officer took a Snapchat photo and shared it with the caption "Merry Christmas Its [sic] NYPD." The image — plus a second picture captioned "Warrant sweeps its [sic] still a party" — showed up in Snapchat's New York City story, visible to anyone in the NYC area.
It was only then that the NYPD realized it had the wrong house, and the family publicly humiliated on social media aren't suspected of any crime.
"The worst part was the Snapchats," said Kimberly Santiago, whose home was raided though her address was not the location listed on the warrant. "He doesn't deserve to be a police officer. If he does that, what other things he does on the low that nobody knows?" The officer responsible for the snaps has been suspended and is under internal investigation, but his name has not been released.
Watch a local news report on the incident, including the Snapchat posts, below. Bonnie Kristian
The Nigerian army on Friday successfully drove Boko Haram militants from their last stronghold in the Sambisa Forest, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhar announced Saturday, a major victory against the terrorist organization that kidnapped 276 schoolgirls from the town of Chibok in 2014, nearly 200 of whom remain missing.
"The terrorists are on the run and no longer have a place to hide," Buhar said in a statement praising the raid but indicating there is still work to be done. "I, therefore, call on all Nigerians to cooperate and support the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies by providing useful information that will expose all the terrorists hiding among the populace," he continued. "Further efforts should be intensified to locate and free our remaining Chibok girls still in captivity. May God be with them." Bonnie Kristian
The FBI issued a warning to local law enforcement Friday that the Islamic State has urged supporters in the United States to attack holiday gatherings this weekend, including churches celebrating Christmas. The warning came after ISIS-linked websites posted a list of churches, but the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security emphasized there are no known, credible threats against any congregations.
"As part of the continuous dialogue with our law enforcement partners, the FBI routinely shares information about potential threats to better enable law enforcement to protect the communities they serve," said FBI representative Andrew Ames, indicating that the warning has been sent out of an abundance of caution. "As with similar threats, the FBI is tracking this matter while we investigate its credibility." Bonnie Kristian
Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher suffered a cardiac episode on a London to Los Angeles flight Friday and was hospitalized for emergency treatment in an intensive care unit on landing in California midday.
By Friday evening, Fisher's brother, Todd, said she was "out of emergency" but "It's not fair to say 'stable.' I am not saying she is fine, or not fine." Still, he said, "She's a real survivor and always has been and I would expect the best from this."
Other passengers on Fisher's plane posted reports of her illness on social media, with one post claiming she stopped breathing for "10 minutes or so." An audio recording of the plane pilot's conversation with emergency personnel indicates she was "unresponsive," and TMZ reports that the cardiac episode was a "massive heart attack." Bonnie Kristian
The U.N. Security Council on Friday voted in favor of a resolution against Israeli settlements. The U.S. did not use its veto, as President-elect Donald Trump and several senators had pushed it to do, and instead abstained from voting on whether or not Israel should build settlements on Palestinian land.
The abstention marks a break from America's typical position as "Israel's sturdiest shield," The New York Times reported, belying the Obama administration's frustration with the problems settlement-building poses to a two-state solution. The resolution encouraged Palestine and Israel to resume talks about establishing two independent nations.
The resolution's passage came a day after Egypt, which proposed the measure, postponed the vote after Trump spoke with the Egyptian president. The council pushed the resolution to a vote anyway Friday, marking what The Washington Post noted is "the first time in more than 36 years that the Security Council passed a resolution critical of settlements." Becca Stanek
President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly having a tough time booking performers for his inauguration concert next month, and there's even a protest concert brewing for the same day, just to add insult to injury. Trump's team has apparently been willing to pay performers to play the festivities — something that is almost never required for the honor of playing at a presidential inauguration — but so far, no dice.
But on Friday, one bona fide A-lister tweeted his willingness to appear at Trump's big day:
I wanna perform at Trump's inauguration.
I wanna sing HIGHWAY TO HELLhttps://t.co/fCTArIajFb
— ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) December 23, 2016
No word on whether Baldwin would be performing as Trump or as himself. Kimberly Alters