Watch the president and first lady giggle and reminisce in their final Christmas message

This week's presidential address saw President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama sending out their final Christmas greetings as First Family. After a giggly throwback clip of their very first Christmas message, the Obamas reminisced about policy triumphs of the last eight years — and the 200,000 holiday cookies White House pastry chefs have baked in that time — before turning to the subject of Christmas itself.

Tomorrow, "we will join our fellow Christians around the world to rejoice in the birth of our Savior," the president said, "and as we retell His story from that Holy Night, we’ll also remember His eternal message, one of boundless love, compassion and hope." "The idea that we are our brother’s keeper and our sister’s keeper," Michelle added. "That we should treat others as we would want to be treated. And that we care for the sick, feed the hungry, and welcome the stranger, no matter where they come from, or how they practice their faith."