South Koreans organize 'Santa protest' demanding their president's resignation

Tens of thousands of South Koreans, many dressed as Santa Claus, took part in the ninth consecutive weekend of large-scale protests in Seoul on Saturday, calling for the resignation of President Park Geun-hye, who is accused of giving an old friend, Choi Soon-sil, undue influence in state affairs.

Around 250,000 protesters have come together even on Christmas Eve to protest Park Geun-hye, many dressed as Santa https://t.co/BG4ozbO3fG pic.twitter.com/Agb9BaUSOa — Joseph Kim (@josungkim) December 24, 2016

"This is a special Christmas Eve as it gives me a chance to show my children what democracy is all about," said one protester, Yoon Ki-Seung, who was there with his son and daughter. The South Korean parliament voted to impeach Park, but South Korea's constitutional court has ultimate say over whether she will be forced out of office.

Some protesters in Santa outfits gave out books and Christmas cards to kids at the march, chanting, "Gifts to children and handcuffs to Park!" Bonnie Kristian