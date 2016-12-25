Well wishes pour in for Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher remains hospitalized after suffering a massive heart attack Friday while traveling by plane to Los Angeles. Her brother, Todd, reported Saturday that she remained in intensive care. "We have to wait and be patient," he said. "We have so little information ourselves." Well wishes poured in for Fisher from fans and her Star Wars costars alike. Harrison Ford said he was "shocked and saddened" by the news, and Mark Hamill tweeted that he sends "all our love" her way. Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca, also tweeted his thoughts and prayers for "everyone's favorite princess." Bonnie Kristian
Christians in Bartella, Iraq, are celebrating their first Christmas since 2013 following their town's liberation from Islamic State militants as part of the campaign to retake Mosul. Historically called home by thousands of Christians, much of Bartella's population fled to comparative safety in the nearby Kurdish city of Erbil, while its Mar Shimoni church was defaced by occupying ISIS fighters, who tore down crosses and damages statues of saints.
"It is a mix of sadness and happiness," Bishop Mussa Shemani said of celebrating Christmas Eve Mass in the damaged building. "We are sad to see what has been done to our holiest places by our own countrymen, but at the same time we are happy to celebrate the first Mass after two years."
Many former residents of other historically Christian areas nearby remain unable to go home because of the level of destruction in their towns. For now, they are stuck in refugee camps and overcrowded apartments, relying on humanitarian aid to survive. "We miss praying in our churches, sitting outside our homes in the summer evenings, tending our gardens," said Rev. Khouri Youssef, an elderly Catholic Chaldean priest who organized his town's evacuation in 2014 as ISIS forces approached. "We bear the wound in our hearts, but life goes on." Bonnie Kristian
Police in Cheltenham, England, raided a small cannabis farm in a local home this week and confiscated all the plants found inside. But one plant nearly escaped notice, hidden in plain sight by all the decorations of Christmas "tree." The Gloucestershire Constabulary snapped a photo of the festive weed before seizing it:
Not your traditional Xmas Tree! Two arrested in Cheltenham on suspicion of cannabis cultivation. pic.twitter.com/hpPgEX8YDL
— Glos Police (@Glos_Police) December 22, 2016
Marijuana remains illegal in the United Kingdom for recreational and most medicinal use, as in much of the United States, though interest in drug law reform is steadily growing. Bonnie Kristian
The United Nations Security Council on Friday voted against Israeli settlement construction on Palestinian land, with the United States abstaining. That decision has led to outcry in America and Israel alike from those who seek to maintain the two nations' special relationship. "The big loss yesterday for Israel in the United Nations will make it much harder to negotiate peace," President-elect Donald Trump tweeted Saturday. "Too bad, but we will get it done anyway!" Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the vote a "shameful anti-Israel ambush" perpetrated by the Obama administration. And Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) announced he will introduce a measure to pull U.S. funding from the U.N. unless the measure is repealed. Bonnie Kristian
Tens of thousands of South Koreans, many dressed as Santa Claus, took part in the ninth consecutive weekend of large-scale protests in Seoul on Saturday, calling for the resignation of President Park Geun-hye, who is accused of giving an old friend, Choi Soon-sil, undue influence in state affairs.
Around 250,000 protesters have come together even on Christmas Eve to protest Park Geun-hye, many dressed as Santa https://t.co/BG4ozbO3fG pic.twitter.com/Agb9BaUSOa
— Joseph Kim (@josungkim) December 24, 2016
"This is a special Christmas Eve as it gives me a chance to show my children what democracy is all about," said one protester, Yoon Ki-Seung, who was there with his son and daughter. The South Korean parliament voted to impeach Park, but South Korea's constitutional court has ultimate say over whether she will be forced out of office.
Some protesters in Santa outfits gave out books and Christmas cards to kids at the march, chanting, "Gifts to children and handcuffs to Park!" Bonnie Kristian
About 54,000 people from 32,000 households have to evacuate their homes in Augsburg, Germany, on Christmas morning so a bomb squad can remove a World War II-era British bomb that was discovered — unexploded — during construction work this week. This is the largest evacuation in the country since the 1940s.
The huge bomb requires a team of about 2,500 people to be safely defused, including police, firefighters, and first responders to address any potential injuries. Though inconvenient for holiday celebrations, the evacuation is scheduled for Christmas Day to take advantage of minimal traffic and flexible schedules. Evacuees will wait out the bomb disposal process in local schools and gymnasiums. Bonnie Kristian
Pope Francis mourns children who 'suffer the squalid mangers that devour dignity' in Christmas Eve Mass
Pope Francis gave a solemn homily while celebrating Christmas Eve Mass at the Vatican late Saturday evening. Decrying violence and materialism, he spoke to a full St. Peter's Basilica of children who "suffer the squalid mangers that devour dignity" because no one is willing to help them.
"Let us allow ourselves to be challenged by the children who are not allowed to be born, by those who cry because no one satiates their hunger, by those who do have not toys in their hands, but rather weapons," Francis charged, mourning children "hiding underground to escape bombardment, on the pavements of a large city, at the bottom of a boat overladen with immigrants."
The pope urged sacrificial compassion for the downtrodden, exhorting his listeners to ensure this is not a Christmas "when we are concerned for gifts but cold toward those who are marginalized." On Sunday, he will give the Urbi et Orbi ("to the city and the world") blessing at noon. Bonnie Kristian
One day after saying it was a "ridiculous shame" his son, Eric, would no longer be able to raise money for his charity, President-elect Donald Trump announced he would dissolve his own foundation, a move designed to avoid allegations of conflicts of interest. The assets of the Donald J. Trump Foundation will be distributed and the organization, which is under investigation by New York's attorney general, will be shut down once that investigation is closed.
The New York Times also reported Saturday Trump is considering hiring an outside monitor to oversee the Trump Organization instead of shifting that responsibility to his adult children. A similar arrangement is on the table for Ivanka Trump's personal brand.
No announcement has yet been made regarding Trump's new Washington, D.C., hotel, which is subject to a lease that cannot be held by an elected official. Bonnie Kristian