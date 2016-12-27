Israel moves ahead with East Jerusalem settlement plan despite U.N. vote

Israel said Monday that it would proceed with plans for 5,600 new homes in East Jerusalem, undeterred by a United Nations Security Council resolution condemning the building of Israeli settlements in Palestinian areas. Israel said it does not "turn the other cheek."

In the past, the U.S. used its veto power to shield Israel from such criticism at the Security Council, but this time the Obama administration abstained. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials accused President Obama of orchestrating the resolution, and President-elect Donald Trump said things will be different when he takes office in January. Harold Maass