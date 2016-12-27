Japan's Shinzo Abe arrives in Hawaii for historic Pearl Harbor visit

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is scheduled to visit Pearl Harbor on Tuesday with President Obama in what will be the first such public visit by a sitting Japanese leader to the site of the 1941 surprise Japanese air attack that pulled the U.S. into World War II. They also will meet privately to discuss the U.S.-Japan alliance, which could be in for changes under President-elect Donald Trump, who has called for renegotiating U.S. trade deals and making allies like Japan pay more for their own defense.

Abe landed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Monday to start his landmark visit, which comes after Obama's visit earlier this year to Hiroshima, the Japanese city hit with the first U.S. atomic attack at the end of the war in 1945. Harold Maass