Fans are remembering actress Carrie Fisher, who died Tuesday at the age of 60, for her brutal honesty on everything from mental illness to addiction to working in Hollywood — and one interview in particular is a classic reminder of how she didn't mince words.
While doing promotion for Star Wars: The Force Awakens last year, Fisher was asked by Good Morning America's Amy Robach about "physically transforming" to play Princess Leia once again. "I did lose weight," Fisher responded. "And I think it's a stupid conversation." Watch the video below to see how a cool and collected Fisher turned the tables on Robach — all while Fisher's beloved French bulldog, Gary, sat next to her in a director's chair. Catherine Garcia
My favourite Carrie Fisher moment. GMA interviewer asks about her weight loss for Force Awakens and she IMMEDIATELY shuts it down pic.twitter.com/Mj0UxJZ8ZG
Just minutes after it was confirmed that actress Carrie Fisher died Tuesday morning at age 60, tributes began to come in from her friends and fans in Hollywood. Her Star Wars co-stars quickly posted on Twitter, including Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, and Anthony Daniels, who in recent days all tweeted several messages containing well wishes for Fisher:
no words #Devastated pic.twitter.com/R9Xo7IBKmh
I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!
I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad.
Last week, Fisher suffered a heart attack on a plane en route to Los Angeles from London. Upon landing, she was taken to a hospital in Los Angeles, where she later died. Albert Brooks called Fisher a "brilliantly funny, talented woman," while Stephen Fry said she was the "cleverest and sweetest person I ever knew" (and shared a photo of NSFW gifts she recently gave him). William Shatner said a "wonderful talent and light has been extinguished," and Margaret Cho commented that with Fisher's death, "we just lost a great ally for mental health and addiction." Fisher was open about having bipolar disorder and her past drug use.
Fisher was also remembered by Kathy Griffin, who mused that she wouldn't want everyone to fuss over her, George Takei, who declared she is being returned "to the heavens, in a galaxy far, far away," and Seth MacFarlane, who said Fisher was "always a hell of a fun time to be around." Joan Collins, who worked on These Old Broads with Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, tweeted a photo of the pair together, saying she was "always so much fun":
Working with @carrieffisher on #theseoldbroads - she was always so much fun! #RIPCarrie pic.twitter.com/u1aOpZKPAK
Fans have also been tweeting photos of Fisher from throughout her career, as well as some of their favorite interviews, like this one where she mused about how a father could explain Princess Leia's iconic gold bikini. Catherine Garcia
"Tell them that a giant slug captured me and forced me to wear that stupid outfit, and then I killed him..." pic.twitter.com/YgEWOlTd1I
Carrie Fisher, the beloved actress best known for playing Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, died Tuesday at the age of 60. And while the actress told Rolling Stone last month that she liked Princess Leia and never came to resent her — as some actors can come to do of the roles that made them famous — that doesn't mean that Fisher never had any critiques for the rebel princess:
Carrie Fisher's handwritten notes fixing the dialog in Empire Strikes Back. pic.twitter.com/boO68TlXLD
Fisher was a talented script doctor in addition to actress, adapting her 1987 book Postcards from the Edge for the screen; the film was released in 1990. But Fisher did much work in screenwriting both related to and separate from her work in front of the camera in Star Wars — read more about her script doctoring here. Kimberly Alters
Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, the former president of Argentina, was indicted Tuesday over allegations of corruption.
It's claimed that Kirchner, who served as president from 2007 to 2015, ensured that public contracts were given to a businessman close to her family. She is being charged with illicit association and fraudulent administration. She has denied any wrongdoing, and said Argentina's current president, Mauricio Macri, is plotting against her. During an October court appearance, Kirchner brought documents that she said showed the contracts were approved by Argentina's auditor general and parliament, the BBC reports. In a statement, the justice ministry said the judge has ordered an embargo on Kirchner's assets, worth $630 million. Catherine Garcia
Actress and author Carrie Fisher, beloved for her iconic role as Princess Leia in Star Wars and semi-autobiographical books like Postcards from the Edge, died Tuesday. She was 60.
Fisher suffered a heart attack last week while flying from London to Los Angeles, and her death was confirmed by a family spokesman. The daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, Carrie Fisher grew up in Hollywood, making her acting debut at age 15 alongside her mother in the Broadway musical Irene. In addition to her roles in several Star Wars films, Fisher appeared in Hannah and Her Sisters, When Harry Met Sally, Soapdish, and Shampoo.
After Postcards from the Edge was published in 1987, it was adapted for the big screen, with Meryl Streep and Shirley MacLaine starring in the 1990 film. She also turned her memoir Wishful Drinking into a one-woman play. In March, HBO will air a documentary about her life titled Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.
She is survived by her mother; daughter Billie Lourd; brother Todd Fisher; half-sisters Joely Fisher and Tricia Leigh Fisher; and her French bulldog, Gary, who accompanied her everywhere. Catherine Garcia
You may have heard: President-elect Donald Trump is fond of Twitter. He has taken to the microblogging site to make major announcements, comment on cable news segments, and conduct diplomatic relations. Given that part of Twitter's appeal is short, quick, random bursts of information, it might worry some who think President Trump could, say, start a nuclear war with an ill-advised tweet.
But on Monday, the man tasked with handling Trump's messaging when he assumes the White House next month didn't seem to be too concerned about that. Incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer said in an interview with Rhode Island news channel WPRI that for Trump, the tweeting is going to be a "really exciting part of the job" of being president:
If the White House press secretary isn't concerned about the president-elect's compulsive tweeting, then maybe we're all overreacting. Right? Kimberly Alters
Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) isn't letting his impending retirement mellow him out. As Jason Zengerle's piece in New York on the final days of Reid's Senate career shows, the Nevada native is as blunt as ever.
During a meeting earlier this month, an aide asked Reid what he thought about Vice President Joe Biden saying he's open to running for president in 2020, and if he would support him. "It depends on who's running," Reid replied. "It appears we're going to have an old folks' home. We've got [Elizabeth] Warren; she'll be 71. Biden will be 78. Bernie [Sanders] will be 79." Reid has also been side-eyeing Democrats attempting to seek common ground with Donald Trump, and waited just three days after the election to release a statement calling Trump a "sexual predator who lost the popular vote and fueled his campaign with bigotry and hate." Reid told Zengerle what he "was trying to say is, 'Be careful, because this is not all fun and games. The stuff he has said has been hateful and disruptive and crude and not helpful to anybody, and so be careful what you agree with him about.'"
Reid is working hard to get his fellow Democrats energized to fight Trump without him, and he wants them to know how important it is to stick to their guns. "It's hard for someone in my business who tries to ingratiate himself with everybody to do something that you know when you do it, you're going to have some people not like it," he said. "We as public servants would be better off not worrying about everybody not liking us, because it's easy to be around here and get reelected and reelected and reelected and not take stands on much of anything."
Read more about Reid's combative strategy in taking on Trump and how Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) will replace him in leading Senate Democrats at New York. Catherine Garcia
Trump adviser says lack of celebrities at inauguration won't be a big deal: 'This is not Woodstock'
Donald Trump may have hosted a show called The Celebrity Apprentice for seven seasons, firing everyone from disgraced former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich to famous mom of eight Kate Gosselin, but it doesn't bother him that his inauguration team is struggling to find anyone with name recognition to participate in the festivities.
"You know, this is not Woodstock," inaugural committee communications director Boris Epshteyn told CNN's New Day on Tuesday. "It's not Summer Jam. It's not a concert. It's not about celebrities. As Donald Trump tweeted himself, it's about the people. That's what we're concentrated on." Epshteyn previously denied reports that the inaugural committee has offered A-listers everything from ambassadorships to cold, hard cash in exchange for performances, and promised entertainers will be announced soon. "We'll absolutely be rolling more out," he said. "No question about it." One performer has been confirmed: Jackie Evancho, 16, the singer who at age 10 placed second on the fifth season of America's Got Talent.
While the stars might not be flocking to D.C., thousands of protesters are planning on marching in Washington for the inauguration, and Epshteyn told New Day they're "welcome to do so" as long as they "do so within all laws, rules, and regulations." The Trump team is "here to hear their concerns," he added, and "we hope some of those will come to D.C., change their mind, [and] instead of protesting come celebrate with us." Catherine Garcia