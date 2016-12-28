Trump Tower evacuation exacerbates frustration between New York City, president-elect

A "false alarm" in Trump Tower on Tuesday highlighted the tension between the office of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and the transition team of President-elect Donald Trump. The lobby of Trump's Midtown Manhattan building was evacuated Tuesday afternoon when a bag of children's toys was considered a "suspicious package," following normal protocol: "They cannot afford to assume. The stakes are too high," security expert Manny Gomez told CBS News.
"Back to work here at Trump Tower after a false alarm," Trump's incoming press secretary, Sean Spicer, tweeted after the incident. But the statement sparked the ire of de Blasio's own press secretary, Eric Phillips:
It reportedly costs New York City more than $1 million a day to protect Trump, a price tag de Blasio has sought support to pay. Nevertheless, Dan Scavino Jr., Trump's incoming social media director, subsequently pounced on Phillips:
"That's not very nice, Dan," Phillips replied. "But about that bill ... work on it with us?" Jeva Lange
The Consumer Confidence Index rose to 113.7 in December, the highest the indicator has been since August 2001, The New York Times reports. The index "is considered an important barometer of U.S. economic health because consumer spending accounts for about 68 percent of the country's total economic activity," ABC News writes.
The number was revised from 109.4 in November. "Looking ahead to 2017, consumers' continued optimism will depend on whether or not their expectations are realized," said Lynn Franco, the director of economic indicators at the Conference Board.
Donald Trump was quick to take credit himself: "The U.S. Consumer Confidence Index for December surged nearly four points to 113.7, THE HIGHEST LEVEL IN MORE THAN 15 YEARS!" he tweeted Tuesday. "Thanks Donald!" Jeva Lange
Turkey and Russia have agreed on a plan for a cease-fire encompassing the whole of Syria, Turkish state-run media reported Wednesday. The two nations aim to implement the cease-fire by midnight Wednesday and will present the plan to other countries involved in the conflict during talks in Kazakhstan, with the exclusion of terror organizations.
Separately, both Russia and Turkey accused the United States of supporting terrorist groups this week, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saying Tuesday that the U.S.-led coalition in Syria "give[s] support to terrorist groups including [the Islamic State]" as well as to the People's Protection Units (YPG) and the Democratic Union Party (PYD), both Kurdish organizations.
"It is very clear," Erdogan said, as reported by Al Jazeera. "We have confirmed with evidence, with pictures, photos, and videos," although he did not expand on the alleged proof. Jeva Lange
Fans are remembering actress Carrie Fisher, who died Tuesday at the age of 60, for her brutal honesty on everything from mental illness to addiction to working in Hollywood — and one interview in particular is a classic reminder of how she didn't mince words.
While doing promotion for Star Wars: The Force Awakens last year, Fisher was asked by Good Morning America's Amy Robach about "physically transforming" to play Princess Leia once again. "I did lose weight," Fisher responded. "And I think it's a stupid conversation." Watch the video below to see how a cool and collected Fisher turned the tables on Robach — all while Fisher's beloved French bulldog, Gary, sat next to her in a director's chair. Catherine Garcia
Just minutes after it was confirmed that actress Carrie Fisher died Tuesday morning at age 60, tributes began to come in from her friends and fans in Hollywood. Her Star Wars co-stars quickly posted on Twitter, including Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, and Anthony Daniels, who in recent days all tweeted several messages containing well wishes for Fisher:
Last week, Fisher suffered a heart attack on a plane en route to Los Angeles from London. Upon landing, she was taken to a hospital in Los Angeles, where she later died. Albert Brooks called Fisher a "brilliantly funny, talented woman," while Stephen Fry said she was the "cleverest and sweetest person I ever knew" (and shared a photo of NSFW gifts she recently gave him). William Shatner said a "wonderful talent and light has been extinguished," and Margaret Cho commented that with Fisher's death, "we just lost a great ally for mental health and addiction." Fisher was open about having bipolar disorder and her past drug use.
Fisher was also remembered by Kathy Griffin, who mused that she wouldn't want everyone to fuss over her, George Takei, who declared she is being returned "to the heavens, in a galaxy far, far away," and Seth MacFarlane, who said Fisher was "always a hell of a fun time to be around." Joan Collins, who worked on These Old Broads with Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, tweeted a photo of the pair together, saying she was "always so much fun":
Fans have also been tweeting photos of Fisher from throughout her career, as well as some of their favorite interviews, like this one where she mused about how a father could explain Princess Leia's iconic gold bikini. Catherine Garcia
Carrie Fisher, the beloved actress best known for playing Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, died Tuesday at the age of 60. And while the actress told Rolling Stone last month that she liked Princess Leia and never came to resent her — as some actors can come to do of the roles that made them famous — that doesn't mean that Fisher never had any critiques for the rebel princess:
Fisher was a talented script doctor in addition to actress, adapting her 1987 book Postcards from the Edge for the screen; the film was released in 1990. But Fisher did much work in screenwriting both related to and separate from her work in front of the camera in Star Wars — read more about her script doctoring here. Kimberly Alters
Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, the former president of Argentina, was indicted Tuesday over allegations of corruption.
It's claimed that Kirchner, who served as president from 2007 to 2015, ensured that public contracts were given to a businessman close to her family. She is being charged with illicit association and fraudulent administration. She has denied any wrongdoing, and said Argentina's current president, Mauricio Macri, is plotting against her. During an October court appearance, Kirchner brought documents that she said showed the contracts were approved by Argentina's auditor general and parliament, the BBC reports. In a statement, the justice ministry said the judge has ordered an embargo on Kirchner's assets, worth $630 million. Catherine Garcia
Actress and author Carrie Fisher, beloved for her iconic role as Princess Leia in Star Wars and semi-autobiographical books like Postcards from the Edge, died Tuesday. She was 60.
Fisher suffered a heart attack last week while flying from London to Los Angeles, and her death was confirmed by a family spokesman. The daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, Carrie Fisher grew up in Hollywood, making her acting debut at age 15 alongside her mother in the Broadway musical Irene. In addition to her roles in several Star Wars films, Fisher appeared in Hannah and Her Sisters, When Harry Met Sally, Soapdish, and Shampoo.
After Postcards from the Edge was published in 1987, it was adapted for the big screen, with Meryl Streep and Shirley MacLaine starring in the 1990 film. She also turned her memoir Wishful Drinking into a one-woman play. In March, HBO will air a documentary about her life titled Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.
She is survived by her mother; daughter Billie Lourd; brother Todd Fisher; half-sisters Joely Fisher and Tricia Leigh Fisher; and her French bulldog, Gary, who accompanied her everywhere. Catherine Garcia