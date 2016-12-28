Donald Trump is 'NOT' happy with President Obama's 'inflammatory' comments

President-elect Donald Trump has quickly soured on President Obama after claiming in November that the transition process was going "so smoothly":
Americans have repeatedly expressed frustration with Trump's tweets, with 59 percent of the population saying it is time for the president-elect to delete his account:
Nevertheless, Trump has repeatedly lashed out at Obama following the president's assertion Monday that he would have won the election if he'd run again. Earlier in December, Trump claimed he "really [likes Obama] as a person" and that the pair "have a really good chemistry together." Jeva Lange
A Jerusalem city councilman said Wednesday that at the request of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a municipal committee has postponed a vote on building about 500 new homes in Jewish portions of East Jerusalem.
Last week, the U.N. Security Council passed a resolution calling Israeli settlements in East Jerusalem and the West Bank a "flagrant violation" of international law, with the U.S. abstaining from the vote. The Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be their future capital; along with the West Bank, East Jerusalem was captured by Israel in 1967.
Councilman Hanan Rubin told The Associated Press Netanyahu wanted the vote delayed in order to not worsen relations with the United States. On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will present the Obama administration's vision for peace between Israel and Palestine, and Rubin said the council does not want him to be able to mention the possible housing project in his speech, making it a "political issue." Catherine Garcia
Already wracked by runaway inflation and shortages of everything from beer to diapers, toilet paper to batteries, Venezuela's misery has been compounded by its own military, an Associated Press investigation reveals. After Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro gave the military authority to manage the South American nation's food supply, soldiers began trafficking the food to collect corrupt profits while their compatriots face starvation.
"Lately, food is a better business than drugs," explains retired Venezuelan Gen. Cliver Alcala. "The military is in charge of food management now, and they're not going to just take that on without getting their cut." The money-making scheme involves soldiers of every rank, AP found, with troops selling basics like corn flour at late-night black markets with massive mark-ups over the socialist government's price controls.
Shopkeepers desperate to put something on their shelves have played along as state interference with food imports keeps much-needed supplies waiting in boats offshore for weeks on end. And the decision to place the military in control of the food assured Maduro's increasingly hated government a degree of security: Where once a military-assisted coup may have been brewing, troops are now satisfied their families will be fed even as Venezuela more broadly continues to suffer. Bonnie Kristian
The Obama administration is in the process of finalizing a package of economic sanctions against Russia, The Washington Post reported Tuesday evening, in promised retaliation for the Kremlin's attempts to interfere in the American presidential election. The response is also expected to include diplomatic censure and covert cyber reprisal, and a formal announcement of Washington's reaction could come before the new year.
Because the retaliation package will be implemented via executive order, of chief concern to the current administration is securing the measures against modification by President-elect Donald Trump, who has taken a friendly stance toward Moscow and rejects allegations of Russian hacking (as does Russia herself). "Part of the goal here is to make sure that we have as much of the record public or communicated to Congress in a form that would be difficult to simply walk back," a senior administration official told the Post.
The executive order is also on shaky legal ground given that the Democratic National Committee, the primary hacking victim, is not a government body, and the hacks did not result in "harm to critical infrastructure or the theft of commercial secrets," the two categories for which a 2015 executive order claimed presidential response authority following cyberattacks. To make this response legal, explains Zachary Goldman, a New York University law professor with expertise in terrorism and security, the White House will "need to engage in some legal acrobatics to fit the DNC hack into an existing authority, or they need to write a new authority." Bonnie Kristian
Before her death on Tuesday at age 60, actress Carrie Fisher finished work on several forthcoming projects, including two episodes of the animated comedy Family Guy.
Fisher first voiced the character of Angela, a supervisor to Peter Griffin, in 2005. She has since appeared in 20 episodes, Variety reports, though Fisher's final episodes do not yet have a release date. Seth MacFarlane, the creator and executive producer of Family Guy, tweeted Tuesday that Fisher was "smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely."
Last week, Fisher was on a flight from London to Los Angeles when she suffered a heart attack. She was in the U.K. to film an episode of Catastrophe, the Amazon and Channel 4 show on which she had a recurring role. Fisher had also wrapped up filming her part in the upcoming eighth film in the Star Wars series, in which she originated the character of Princess Leia. Catherine Garcia
Carrie Fisher's canine companion, Gary, will live with Fisher's daughter following the actress' death, TMZ reports.
Gary, a 4-year-old French bulldog, was a constant sight with Fisher and is credited with helping her cope with bipolar disorder, The Daily Beast reports. Fisher called Gary "like my heart" and took the pooch everywhere, from the red carpet to the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.
Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, has a French bulldog of her own named Tina, who is reportedly "best friends" with Gary.
Gary was on board the plane with Fisher when she suffered a heart attack on Dec. 23, and he visited her in the hospital afterward. Fisher passed away Tuesday at the age of 60. Jeva Lange
Secretary of State John Kerry will present the Obama administration's final vision for Israel and Palestine as well as "address some of the misleading critiques" in a speech Wednesday.
The United States has faced the wrath of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after abstaining from voting in a United Nations resolution that ultimately resolved to condemn Israel's West Bank settlements. Kerry will argue that "the vote was not unprecedented" and "did not blindside Israel," an official familiar with the plans told The New York Times.
At this late date, weeks ahead of the inauguration of Mr. Trump, who openly lobbied on Israel’s side against the United Nations resolution, it is unclear what Mr. Kerry hopes to achieve from the speech, other than to leave a set of principles that he believes will one day emerge as the basis for talks, if and when they resume.
Mr. Kerry, the official said, has long wanted to give a speech outlining an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal but was held back by White House officials, who saw it as unnecessary pressure on Israel that would anger Mr. Netanyahu. But that objection was lifted last week as Mr. Obama and Mr. Kerry agreed the time had come to abstain on the United Nations resolution. That decision led to one of the biggest breaches yet in the rocky American-Israeli relationship during the Obama years. [The New York Times]
"Our vote today does not diminish [America's] steadfast" commitment to Israel, said Samantha Powers, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Netanyahu has argued that "the Obama administration not only failed to protect Israel against this gang-up at the UN, it colluded with it behind the scenes." Jeva Lange
The Consumer Confidence Index rose to 113.7 in December, the highest the indicator has been since August 2001, The New York Times reports. The index "is considered an important barometer of U.S. economic health because consumer spending accounts for about 68 percent of the country's total economic activity," ABC News writes.
The number was revised from 109.4 in November. "Looking ahead to 2017, consumers' continued optimism will depend on whether or not their expectations are realized," said Lynn Franco, the director of economic indicators at the Conference Board.
Donald Trump was quick to take credit himself: "The U.S. Consumer Confidence Index for December surged nearly four points to 113.7, THE HIGHEST LEVEL IN MORE THAN 15 YEARS!" he tweeted Tuesday. "Thanks Donald!" Jeva Lange