3 Chinese citizens charged with hacking merger-lawyers for trading tips

Secretary of State John Kerry presented the Obama administration's final vision for Israel and Palestine and "address[ed] some of the misleading critiques" in a speech at the State Department in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. In it, Kerry argued for a two-state solution, claiming that this goal was the driving force behind the United State's decision to abstain from a controversial U.N. vote that ultimately resolved to condemn Israel's West Bank settlements.

"No American administration has done more for Israel's security than Barack Obama's," Kerry said, adding firmly that "If the choice is one state, Israel can either be Jewish or democratic. It cannot be both. And it won't ever really be at peace."

The New York Times notes that it is unclear what Kerry's goal is with his speech, other than to lay out his principles, as president-elect Donald Trump has insisted "we cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect" and tweeted "stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching!" Jeva Lange