Suspected sperm mix-up at Dutch IVF center could affect 26 women

An error inside a medical center lab in the Netherlands could have startling repercussions for 26 families.
The Utrecht University Medical Center said due to a "procedural error" that occurred between April 2015 and November 2016, the eggs of 26 women may have been fertilized by sperm "other than that of the intended father." While the chance of this happening is small, the possibility "could not be excluded."
The center, which conducts 700 procedures a year, uses the Intra-cytoplasmic sperm injection technique, when a pipette is used to inject a single sperm directly into a woman's egg. While the pipette was changed every time, the same rubber top was used, and when a lab technician found traces of sperm in the top, the tech alerted the higher ups. A top usually has a filter, but in this case, it did not, the BBC reports. Out of the 26 women, nine have had children and four are pregnant; the remaining women have frozen embryos. The center said doctors are meeting with the affected families, and it will offer DNA tests. Catherine Garcia
John Kerry promotes 2-state solution in speech outlining Obama administration's vision for Israel, Palestine
Secretary of State John Kerry presented the Obama administration's final vision for Israel and Palestine and "address[ed] some of the misleading critiques" in a speech at the State Department in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. In it, Kerry argued for a two-state solution, claiming that this goal was the driving force behind the United State's decision to abstain from a controversial U.N. vote that ultimately resolved to condemn Israel's West Bank settlements.
"No American administration has done more for Israel's security than Barack Obama's," Kerry said, adding firmly that "If the choice is one state, Israel can either be Jewish or democratic. It cannot be both. And it won't ever really be at peace."
Kerry speaks on Israel: “If the choice is one state, Israel can either be Jewish or democratic. It cannot be both.” https://t.co/M7xk7tf45h
— NBC News (@NBCNews) December 28, 2016
The New York Times notes that it is unclear what Kerry's goal is with his speech, other than to lay out his principles, as president-elect Donald Trump has insisted "we cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect" and tweeted "stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching!" Jeva Lange
Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof told U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel on Wednesday that he won't call witnesses or present evidence to try to avoid the death penalty, The Associated Press reports. Earlier this month, Roof was found guilty on all 33 counts brought against him over the June 2015 murder of nine people at the historically black Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina.
Some legal experts believe that Roof is intentionally seeking "death by jury," Mic reports. The judge requested Roof talk the decision over with his family, including his grandfather, who is a lawyer. Roof has until opening statements to change his decision.
Roof faces either life imprisonment or the death penalty, to be decided by jurors in January, with the sentencing phase beginning on Jan. 3 at 9 a.m. EST. Jeva Lange
Russia reached a rather grim landmark earlier this year, marking its one-millionth citizen to receive a positive H.I.V. diagnosis, The New York Times reports. The virus, which can develop into AIDS, infects 1 percent of Russia's 143 million people, with local experts calling the situation an "epidemic" even as it is downplayed by government officials.
"This can already be considered a threat to the entire nation," said Vadim Pokrovsky, the head of Moscow's Federal AIDS Center. Pokrovsky estimated that 850,000 Russians have H.I.V., 220,000 have died since the late 1980s, and another 500,000 cases have gone undiagnosed. Heterosexual sex is poised to top intravenous drug use as the primary way of obtaining the infection in Russia.
There isn't likely to be change soon, either, with nongovernmental organizations aimed at combating H.I.V./AIDS being blackballed by the Justice Ministry. "Calling it an epidemic would be akin to admitting that the government let the problem get out of control over the past 30 years," she Dr. Tatiana N. Vinogradova, who works at an AIDS center in St. Petersburg. "This is Russia, so everything has to be top down to get anything done."
By comparison, more than 1.2 million people in the U.S. are living with H.I.V., although the U.S. has a much larger population, at approximately 318.9 million. Russia, combined with South Africa, Nigeria, India, and Uganda, make up almost half of the new infections around the world. Jeva Lange
In an attempt to keep the Islamic State from moving reinforcements across Mosul, Iraq, the city's last remaining bridge was destroyed on Monday.
ISIS captured Mosul in June 2014, and the battle to take it back began four months ago. The Tigris River flows through Mosul, and there were once five bridges spanning the waterway; all of them have been hit by airstrikes in order to keep ISIS from using them. The bridge was built after World War I by the British during their occupation, and the government of Iraq will replace it when ISIS "has been defeated," U.S. Air Force Col. John Dorrian, spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition, told The Washington Post.
Mosul is the second-largest city in Iraq, and the lack of bridges could make it more difficult for residents to escape; over the past four months, more than 60,000 people have fled the fighting. Catherine Garcia
Manhattan federal prosecutors have charged three Chinese citizens with trading on information they hacked from top merger-advising law firms in New York. The three men allegedly targeted at least seven firms, and made more than $4 million buying shares of companies in deals that were underway, then selling the stock after the mergers were announced and the stocks jumped, according to an indictment unsealed this week. The men managed to steal the emails of lawyers working on mergers from at least two of the targeted firms. You can read more about the alleged hacking at The New York Times. Harold Maass
A Jerusalem city councilman said Wednesday that at the request of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a municipal committee has postponed a vote on building about 500 new homes in Jewish portions of East Jerusalem.
Last week, the U.N. Security Council passed a resolution calling Israeli settlements in East Jerusalem and the West Bank a "flagrant violation" of international law, with the U.S. abstaining from the vote. The Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be their future capital; along with the West Bank, East Jerusalem was captured by Israel in 1967.
Councilman Hanan Rubin told The Associated Press that Netanyahu wanted the vote delayed in order to not worsen relations with the United States. On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will present the Obama administration's vision for peace between Israel and Palestine, and Rubin said the council does not want him to be able to mention the possible housing project in his speech, making it a "political issue." Catherine Garcia
Already wracked by runaway inflation and shortages of everything from beer to diapers, toilet paper to batteries, Venezuela's misery has been compounded by its own military, an Associated Press investigation reveals. After Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro gave the military authority to manage the South American nation's food supply, soldiers began trafficking the food to collect corrupt profits while their compatriots face starvation.
"Lately, food is a better business than drugs," explains retired Venezuelan Gen. Cliver Alcala. "The military is in charge of food management now, and they're not going to just take that on without getting their cut." The money-making scheme involves soldiers of every rank, AP found, with troops selling basics like corn flour at late-night black markets with massive mark-ups over the socialist government's price controls.
Shopkeepers desperate to put something on their shelves have played along as state interference with food imports keeps much-needed supplies waiting in boats offshore for weeks on end. And the decision to place the military in control of the food assured Maduro's increasingly hated government a degree of security: Where once a military-assisted coup may have been brewing, troops are now satisfied their families will be fed even as Venezuela more broadly continues to suffer. Bonnie Kristian