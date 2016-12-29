The developer of the red Solo Cup, Robert Hulseman, dies at 84

Alt-right personality and Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos has received a $250,000 book deal with the Simon & Schuster imprint Threshold Editions, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Yiannopoulos was banned from Twitter twice this year, first temporarily following an anti-Islam tweet stemming from the Pulse nightclub shooting and later permanently after harassing Ghostbusters actress Leslie Jones. "They said banning me from Twitter would finish me off. Just as I predicted, the opposite has happened," Yiannopoulos told THR. He added: "Every line of attack the forces of political correctness try on me fails pathetically. I'm more powerful, more influential, and more fabulous than ever before and this book is the moment Milo goes mainstream. Social justice warriors should be scared — very scared."

Yiannopoulos' book will be autobiographical, although further details aren't immediately available. There is, however, an Amazon page for a book called Dangerous by Yiannopoulos that is listed to be published by Threshold in March 2017.

"I met with top execs at Simon & Schuster earlier in the year and spent half an hour trying to shock them with lewd jokes and outrageous opinions," Yiannopoulos said. "I thought they were going to have me escorted from the building — but instead they offered me a wheelbarrow full of money." Jeva Lange