The developer of the red Solo Cup, Robert Hulseman, dies at 84

If you have ever been to a party thrown by a college student, you're intimately familiar with the creation of Robert Hulseman, who died Dec. 21 at age 84.
As president and chief executive of Solo Cup Co., Hulseman developed the red Solo Cup, in addition to the Traveler coffee cup lid. The company that made cups, plates, and containers was started by his father, Leo, in 1936, and Hulseman first started working in its factory at age 18. The iconic plastic Solo Cup was introduced in the 1970s and has been a staple of get-togethers ever since. Hulseman and his wife were philanthropists, donating to Catholic educational organizations, religious communities, and anti-poverty initiatives, and he also enjoyed writing poetry. Catherine Garcia
Alt-right personality and Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos has received a $250,000 book deal with the Simon & Schuster imprint Threshold Editions, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.
Yiannopoulos was banned from Twitter twice this year, first temporarily following an anti-Islam tweet stemming from the Pulse nightclub shooting and later permanently after harassing Ghostbusters actress Leslie Jones. "They said banning me from Twitter would finish me off. Just as I predicted, the opposite has happened," Yiannopoulos told THR. He added: "Every line of attack the forces of political correctness try on me fails pathetically. I'm more powerful, more influential, and more fabulous than ever before and this book is the moment Milo goes mainstream. Social justice warriors should be scared — very scared."
Yiannopoulos' book will be autobiographical, although further details aren't immediately available. There is, however, an Amazon page for a book called Dangerous by Yiannopoulos that is listed to be published by Threshold in March 2017.
"I met with top execs at Simon & Schuster earlier in the year and spent half an hour trying to shock them with lewd jokes and outrageous opinions," Yiannopoulos said. "I thought they were going to have me escorted from the building — but instead they offered me a wheelbarrow full of money." Jeva Lange
President-elect Donald Trump announced Thursday that his administration will adhere to two "simple rules":
What he didn't explain in his Instagram vow, however, is why his businesses haven't yet followed those rules that he claims to be so "simple." In the last 15 years, Trump's businesses have hired "at least 1,256 foreign guest workers," CNN reported. Since Trump launched his presidential campaign in 2015, his companies have requested "at least 190 foreign visa workers."
Most recently, it was reported that the Trump Winery vineyard is looking to hire six foreign workers to start just days after Trump is sworn in as president. Trump also reportedly got approval from the U.S. Labor Department in October to hire 64 foreign workers to fill temporary jobs over the winter at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida.
Trump has both acknowledged and defended his decision to hire foreign workers. "You cannot get help during the season. The season goes from like October to March. It's almost impossible to get help," Trump said when he was asked during the campaign why Mar-a-Lago hired foreign workers. "And part of the reason you can't get American people is they want full-time jobs."
Apparently even "simple rules" have exceptions. Becca Stanek
The Washington Post's David Fahrenthold made a name for himself as one of the greatest sleuths of the 2016 presidential election, armed with his iconic white notepad. It was Fahrenthold who broke the story that Donald Trump held onto money he had raised for veterans charities and, later, it was Fahrenthold who published the Access Hollywood tape in which Trump lewdly brags about groping women.
But Fahrenthold didn't do it alone, he recounts in his behind-the-scenes look at how he broke some of the election season's biggest bombshells. Fahrenthold harnessed what he calls "a virtual army" on Twitter. In one case, he was able to learn that Trump's charitable foundation had used donor funds to purchase not one but two expensive portraits of the real estate mogul, in part thanks to a Twitter user who had seen the second painting:
I needed to find that portrait. I turned to my Twitter followers, putting out a photo of the new $10,000 portrait.
That was at 10:34 a.m.
By early evening I knew where it was.
"The Havi Painting was at Doral National in Miami, you can see two separate pics that tourists have taken of it," wrote Allison Aguilar.
I've never met Aguilar. I learned later that she is a former HR manager who is now a stay-at-home mother in Atlanta, writing short stories on the side. Days before, looking for the $20,000 portrait, she had scoured the website for Trump's golf resort at Doral, in Florida, scanning more than 500 user-generated photos of the resort’s rooms, restaurants and golf course.
About halfway through, she had spotted another portrait in a photo, hanging on a wall at the resort.
Then she saw my tweet, saying that I was now looking for that portrait, too. [The Washington Post]
Read more about Fahrenthold's "army" at The Washington Post. Jeva Lange
While on a tour of the Baltic states, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said that during his confirmation hearing, Donald Trump's pick for secretary of state, ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson, will have to go into detail about his association with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Tillerson was awarded the Order of Friendship by Putin; was a director of Exxon's Russian subsidiary, Exxon Neftegas, from 1998 until 2006; and opposed sanctions on Russia after its annexation of Crimea in 2014. Speaking with reporters Thursday, McCain said he and several of his colleagues "have concerns about Mr. Tillerson and some of his past activities, specifically his relationship with Vladimir Putin." Despite their reservations, McCain said he is "certain" they will give Tillerson "an opportunity to make his case about why he is qualified to be secretary of state."
McCain was not as cordial when discussing Putin, whom he called a "thug and a murderer." Catherine Garcia
The Miranda warning is familiar to any American who has taken a high school civics class or watched an episode of any police procedural show. We know we have the right to remain silent — but what about our cell phones?
Since Miranda v. Arizona (1966), the Supreme Court case that established the basic caution against self-incrimination, technological advances mean the phones we all carry can offer far more damning evidence than much of what we might say. To adapt to that new legal reality, Cyrus Farivar at Ars Technica has proposed a "digital Miranda warning" crafted with the help of legal experts:
You have the right to remain silent. This right includes declining to provide information that does not require speaking, such as entering a passcode to unlock a digital device, like a smartphone. Anything that you say or do can be used against you. Any data retrieved from your device can also be used against you. You have the right to an attorney. If you cannot afford one, one will be provided to you. Do you understand these rights as I have read them to you? [Ars Technica]
What this warning mentions — that too few may realize — is that law enforcement are required to get a warrant before searching any cell phone without its owner's permission during an arrest, thanks to 2014's Riley v. California, a unanimous Supreme Court ruling on the side of privacy. Bonnie Kristian
Even the most daring of souls might get a little nervous crossing the Beipanjiang Bridge in southwest China, which spans mountains and gorges 1,854 feet in the air.
The four-lane suspension bridge is now open to traffic, connecting the provinces of Guizhou and Yunnan. It's 4,399 feet long, and equivalent to a 200-story building, CCTV reports. Construction on the $143 million bridge started in 2013, and the structure is expected to shorten the travel time between Guizhou and Yunnan from five hours to 90 minutes. Engineers said wind affected how they constructed the bridge, and parts of it had to be assembled on-site. Guizhou province is already home to 7 of the 10 highest bridges in China. Catherine Garcia
When President-elect Donald Trump takes office, he'll inherit U.S. military interventions in seven countries — Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Pakistan, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen — and little in the way of congressional restraint on his own war-making powers. That's because all these wars are implausibly placed under the same legal cover of the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF), the document authorizing military action against the terrorists responsible for the September 11th attacks.
For the rest of tenure of Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, Congress has failed to exercise its constitutional authority to initiate and limit the president's war-making, even as U.S. foreign policy attention focused on nations and terrorist groups with little or no connection to 9/11. Soon, as Politico explains, that lax precedent will apply to Trump:
“You could easily see him wanting to ramp up the war on terror and take it to new parts of the globe,” said Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee. “There are few limits on what he can do.”
Democrats like Schiff worry that without an updated legal framework to govern the war on terror, [...] Trump is likely to have almost unlimited powers as he takes over U.S. military involvement in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan and potentially ratchets up ongoing efforts to hunt down and kill suspected terrorists the world over. [Politico]
Though some congressional Democrats may attempt to pass a last-minute AUMF that would limit Trump's policy options, it is not expected to succeed. However, Trump himself may seek an updated AUMF next year. "It wouldn't bother me at all doing that," he said of passing a new resolution in an interview with Bill O'Reilly this past spring. "We probably should have done that in the first place." Bonnie Kristian