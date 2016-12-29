Amazon patents floating drone warehouses

Amazon is already actively experimenting with drone deliveries, and the company is apparently eyeing a futuristic next step: giant airborne warehouses.
I just unearthed the Death Star of #ecommerce via @cbinsights... AMZN patent for airborne warehouses at 45K ft spitting out delivery drones pic.twitter.com/qEz2ilUtJP
— Zoe Leavitt (@zoe_leavitt) December 28, 2016
Amazon patented the plans for the floating warehouses, hinting at giant aspirations for the company's fledgling drone delivery program. The patent describes an "airborne fulfillment center utilizing unmanned aerial vehicles for item delivery," with the intent of being a kind of "mothership" for a fleet of drones.
According to the plans, the warehouses would hover at heights of 45,000 feet: "Additional, smaller airships would be used to return the drones back to the [airborne fulfillment center], resupply the mothership with more inventory and fuel, and shuttle workers to the flying factory," The Verge writes.
For the time being, the plans remain in a patent stage without a timeline for rollout. Jeva Lange
A judge has denied a former U.S. Army soldier's bid for another stay of execution, setting the military up to execute its first prisoner in 55 years, CNN reports. Ronald Gray has been on death row since 1988 for committing two murders and three rapes in Fayetteville, North Carolina, while stationed at Fort Bragg. Gray additionally pleaded guilty to two other murders and five rapes in a separate civilian court.
An execution date could be set within the next 30 days, according to Army regulations. The military uses lethal injection to carry out capital punishment.
The last military execution took place in 1961, when John Bennett was hanged after being convicted of raping and trying to kill an 11-year-old Austrian girl. Five other former servicemen are currently on the military's death row at Fort Leavenworth, including Army Maj. Nidal Hasan, who was convicted of 13 counts of murder and 32 counts of murder after his shooting at Fort Hood, Texas, in 2009. Jeva Lange
Since coming to power in 2011, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered the executions of 340 people, a South Korean think tank says.
In a new report released Thursday, the Institute for National Security Strategy goes into detail about the purge that has been taking place over the past five years. Hawaii Pacific University professor Seung-Kyun Ko told CNN that Kim Jong Un is "a bit extreme" when it comes to perceived threats because as the son of the late Kim Jong Il, he was "spoiled," and "the major danger is there is no one in his leadership circle to restrain him." Of the 340 people killed, 140 were senior officers in the ruling Korean Worker's Party, which runs the country's government and military.
In five years, Kim has "purged" his defense minister five times, Bruce Bennett of the RAND Corporation told CNN, while his father only appointed a new defense minister three times in 17 years, "and two of those changes were because [they] died of old age." Earlier this year, the top education official in North Korea, Kim Yong Jin, was executed by a firing squad after being accused of having a "bad attitude," and in 2013, North Korean state media reported that Kim Jong Un's uncle was executed following an attempt to overthrow the government. In May 2015, Defense Minister Hyong Yong Choi was killed with an anti-aircraft gun in front of an audience, including members of his own family. Catherine Garcia
In case it wasn't already obvious, incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer made it crystal clear Thursday that President-elect Donald Trump won't let tradition dictate his relationship with the media. In an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, Spicer announced that "business as usual is over" when it comes to how the president interacts with the media and the American people. "I think the thing you've seen with Donald Trump is that he doesn't, he doesn't look to the past and say I've got to conform to these precedents," Spicer said. "He figures out what's the best way."
Spicer indicated news conferences will probably continue, as they're "part of the fabric of our country," but that the Trump administration will also do Facebook town halls or "solicit input from Twitter." "When he talks about Americans first, he means I don't care what a bunch of elites tell me or people at a dinner party," Spicer said about Trump's plans. "He wants to know what American workers care about, what American families care about, what's going to help American businesses grow. And so, yes, if we have to maintain some traditions, we'll maintain them." Becca Stanek
If you have ever been to a party thrown by a college student, you're intimately familiar with the creation of Robert Hulseman, who died Dec. 21 at age 84.
As president and chief executive of Solo Cup Co., Hulseman developed the red Solo Cup, in addition to the Traveler coffee cup lid. The company that made cups, plates, and containers was started by his father, Leo, in 1936, and Hulseman first started working in its factory at age 18. The iconic plastic Solo Cup was introduced in the 1970s and has been a staple of get-togethers ever since. Hulseman and his wife were philanthropists, donating to Catholic educational organizations, religious communities, and anti-poverty initiatives, and he also enjoyed writing poetry. Catherine Garcia
Alt-right personality and Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos has received a $250,000 book deal with the Simon & Schuster imprint Threshold Editions, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.
Yiannopoulos was banned from Twitter twice this year, first temporarily following an anti-Islam tweet stemming from the Pulse nightclub shooting and later permanently after harassing Ghostbusters actress Leslie Jones. "They said banning me from Twitter would finish me off. Just as I predicted, the opposite has happened," Yiannopoulos told THR. He added: "Every line of attack the forces of political correctness try on me fails pathetically. I'm more powerful, more influential, and more fabulous than ever before and this book is the moment Milo goes mainstream. Social justice warriors should be scared — very scared."
Yiannopoulos' book, titled Dangerous, will be autobiographical and is listed to be published by Threshold on March 14, 2017. "I met with top execs at Simon & Schuster earlier in the year and spent half an hour trying to shock them with lewd jokes and outrageous opinions," Yiannopoulos said. "I thought they were going to have me escorted from the building — but instead they offered me a wheelbarrow full of money." Jeva Lange
President-elect Donald Trump announced Thursday that his administration will adhere to two "simple rules":
What he didn't explain in his Instagram vow, however, is why his businesses haven't yet followed those rules that he claims to be so "simple." In the last 15 years, Trump's businesses have hired "at least 1,256 foreign guest workers," CNN reported. Since Trump launched his presidential campaign in 2015, his companies have requested "at least 190 foreign visa workers."
Most recently, it was reported that the Trump Winery vineyard is looking to hire six foreign workers to start just days after Trump is sworn in as president. Trump also reportedly got approval from the U.S. Labor Department in October to hire 64 foreign workers to fill temporary jobs over the winter at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida.
Trump has both acknowledged and defended his decision to hire foreign workers. "You cannot get help during the season. The season goes from like October to March. It's almost impossible to get help," Trump said when he was asked during the campaign why Mar-a-Lago hired foreign workers. "And part of the reason you can't get American people is they want full-time jobs."
Apparently even "simple rules" have exceptions. Becca Stanek
The Washington Post's David Fahrenthold made a name for himself as one of the greatest sleuths of the 2016 presidential election, armed with his iconic white notepad. It was Fahrenthold who broke the story that Donald Trump held onto money he had raised for veterans charities and, later, it was Fahrenthold who published the Access Hollywood tape in which Trump lewdly brags about groping women.
But Fahrenthold didn't do it alone, he recounts in his behind-the-scenes look at how he broke some of the election season's biggest bombshells. Fahrenthold harnessed what he calls "a virtual army" on Twitter. In one case, he was able to learn that Trump's charitable foundation had used donor funds to purchase not one but two expensive portraits of the real estate mogul, in part thanks to a Twitter user who had seen the second painting:
I needed to find that portrait. I turned to my Twitter followers, putting out a photo of the new $10,000 portrait.
That was at 10:34 a.m.
By early evening I knew where it was.
"The Havi Painting was at Doral National in Miami, you can see two separate pics that tourists have taken of it," wrote Allison Aguilar.
I've never met Aguilar. I learned later that she is a former HR manager who is now a stay-at-home mother in Atlanta, writing short stories on the side. Days before, looking for the $20,000 portrait, she had scoured the website for Trump's golf resort at Doral, in Florida, scanning more than 500 user-generated photos of the resort’s rooms, restaurants and golf course.
About halfway through, she had spotted another portrait in a photo, hanging on a wall at the resort.
Then she saw my tweet, saying that I was now looking for that portrait, too. [The Washington Post]
Read more about Fahrenthold's "army" at The Washington Post. Jeva Lange