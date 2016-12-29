If you're in the U.S., a total solar eclipse is coming to a sky near you

Anyone worried about the world ending next year should probably mark their calendars for Aug. 21, when the sun will "undergo the most amazing celestial disappearing act seen [in North America] since 1979," National Geographic reports. The sun's disappearing act, more commonly known as a solar eclipse, will stretch from Oregon to South Carolina next summer.
A partial eclipse, where the moon shadows just a side of the sun, will be visible for much of the country. The "total" solar eclipse will also reach many American cities, with "most" of the U.S. population within a day's drive of a location that will go totally dark as the moon blocks the light of the sun. Or, as Shakespeare puts it: "'Tis day, and yet dark night strangles the traveling lamp." Have fun with that!
Assuming we make it past this one, the next solar eclipse in North America won't be until 2024. Jeva Lange
Todd Fisher remembers his mother Debbie Reynolds, sister Carrie Fisher with touching illustration
Todd Fisher is paying tribute to his famous mother and sister, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, who died within a day of each other.
On Twitter on Thursday, Fisher wrote that he will "miss them both so much," but "love is everlasting." He called the relationship between Reynolds and Carrie Fisher "a beautiful love story" that he was able to "witness in my 58 years," and shared an illustration showing his mom and older sister dressed in the costumes that made them famous — Carrie Fisher in her Princess Leia garb, and Singin' in the Rain star Reynolds donning a raincoat with an umbrella by her side. See the touching tribute below. Catherine Garcia
This is a beautiful love story to witness in my 58 years. I miss them both so much. Love is everlasting pic.twitter.com/AeIVGaGl9k
— Todd Fisher (@tafish) December 29, 2016
In response to "Russian harassment of American diplomats" in Moscow, the United States on Thursday expelled 35 Russian diplomats and closed two Russian compounds in New York and Maryland, a senior U.S. official told Reuters.
The Russian diplomats will have 72 hours to leave the U.S., and as of noon on Friday, access to the compounds will be denied to all Russian officials. The U.S. official said the United States has assessed that "actions by the diplomats" are "not consistent with diplomatic practice." President Obama also issued sanctions Thursday against Russian entities and individuals for cyber attacks that took place before the 2016 presidential election. Catherine Garcia
Book your flights now: The U.S. Virgin Islands will give everyone who visits in 2017 $300 to spend on their vacation.
The Caribbean destinations aren't hurting for tourists — the money is being given away as a gift to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the islands becoming a U.S. territory, Cosmopolitan reports. It can be used to pay for tours, activities like hiking and kayaking, and museum admissions, so long as you go to VisitUSVI.com and book a minimum of three nights at participating hotels on St. Thomas, St. Croix, or St. John. If $300 isn't a big enough treat, visit in March for the actual centennial, and you'll receive an additional commemorative souvenir. Sun, sand, and a heavier wallet — what could be better? Catherine Garcia
After Israeli media reported that the attorney general will soon announce a criminal investigation into Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the country's Justice Ministry and police said an update will be issued "in due time."
The Justice Ministry would not confirm the reports or go into more detail. Israel's Channel 10 said on Wednesday that within days, Netanyahu will be called in for questioning by police in connection with two separate cases of bribe-taking and aggravated fraud, including one described as being "grave and supported by evidence." Police on Thursday said the reports contain "speculations and disinformation." In July, the attorney general would not reveal what he was investigating, but said he was looking into matters concerning Netanyahu, The Associated Press reports.
Erel Margalit of the Zionist Union party, the leading opposition lawmaker, has been calling for formal investigations into allegations that major donors have been illegally transferring money for Netanyahu's personal use, as well as claims that Netanyahu pushed through the purchase of $1.5 billion worth of submarines by Israel from a German firm represented by his personal lawyer. Catherine Garcia
A judge has denied a former U.S. Army soldier's bid for another stay of execution, setting the military up to execute its first prisoner in 55 years, CNN reports. Ronald Gray has been on death row since 1988 for committing two murders and three rapes in Fayetteville, North Carolina, while stationed at Fort Bragg. Gray additionally pleaded guilty to two other murders and five rapes in a separate civilian court.
An execution date could be set within the next 30 days, according to Army regulations. The military uses lethal injection to carry out capital punishment.
The last military execution took place in 1961, when John Bennett was hanged after being convicted of raping and trying to kill an 11-year-old Austrian girl. Five other former servicemen are currently on the military's death row at Fort Leavenworth, including Army Maj. Nidal Hasan, who was convicted of 13 counts of murder and 32 counts of murder after his shooting at Fort Hood, Texas, in 2009. Jeva Lange
Since coming to power in 2011, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered the executions of 340 people, a South Korean think tank says.
In a new report released Thursday, the Institute for National Security Strategy goes into detail about the purge that has been taking place over the past five years. Hawaii Pacific University professor Seung-Kyun Ko told CNN that Kim Jong Un is "a bit extreme" when it comes to perceived threats because as the son of the late Kim Jong Il, he was "spoiled," and "the major danger is there is no one in his leadership circle to restrain him." Of the 340 people killed, 140 were senior officers in the ruling Korean Worker's Party, which runs the country's government and military.
In five years, Kim has "purged" his defense minister five times, Bruce Bennett of the RAND Corporation told CNN, while his father only appointed a new defense minister three times in 17 years, "and two of those changes were because [they] died of old age." Earlier this year, the top education official in North Korea, Kim Yong Jin, was executed by a firing squad after being accused of having a "bad attitude," and in 2013, North Korean state media reported that Kim Jong Un's uncle was executed following an attempt to overthrow the government. In May 2015, Defense Minister Hyong Yong Choi was killed with an anti-aircraft gun in front of an audience, including members of his own family. Catherine Garcia
In case it wasn't already obvious, incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer made it crystal clear Thursday that President-elect Donald Trump won't let tradition dictate his relationship with the media. In an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, Spicer announced that "business as usual is over" when it comes to how the president interacts with the media and the American people. "I think the thing you've seen with Donald Trump is that he doesn't, he doesn't look to the past and say I've got to conform to these precedents," Spicer said. "He figures out what's the best way."
Spicer indicated news conferences will probably continue, as they're "part of the fabric of our country," but that the Trump administration will also do Facebook town halls or "solicit input from Twitter." "When he talks about Americans first, he means I don't care what a bunch of elites tell me or people at a dinner party," Spicer said about Trump's plans. "He wants to know what American workers care about, what American families care about, what's going to help American businesses grow. And so, yes, if we have to maintain some traditions, we'll maintain them." Becca Stanek