Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian are engaged

When you're marrying the co-founder of Reddit, it just makes sense you'll announce your engagement on r/isaidyes.
Tennis superstar Serena Williams posted a poem on the forum, sharing that she came home to find a bag packed for a trip to Rome, where Alexis Ohanian was waiting for her at "the same table where we first met by chance." He got down on one knee, and "said four words. And I said yes." Ohanian shared Williams' account of their engagement on his Facebook page, with the simple caption, "She said yes" (he also responded to her Reddit post, saying she made him "the happiest man on the planet"). It was first reported in October 2015 that the pair were dating, but they have kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight — until now. Catherine Garcia
Police say a suspicious Uber driver in Oak Park, California, stopped a case of child sex trafficking after he gave a ride to two women accused of pimping out a 16-year-old runaway.
On Monday, Keith Avila picked up the girl and two women, identified by police as Destiny Pettway, 25, and Maria Westley, 31, for a 13-minute trip to a Holiday Inn Express in Elk Grove. During the ride, the conversation between the women and the girl, as well as her attire, alarmed him. Avila told KCRA the girl looked to be 12, and was dressed in a "very short skirt" that struck him as "odd." The women engaged in conversation with the girl, telling her that once she got to the hotel, she would meet a man that she should "pat down" for weapons. They also said she had to "get the donation" before she started to touch him, Avila said.
After dropping his passengers off, Avila, who has only been an Uber driver for a month, drove out of sight of the hotel, and called police, who quickly arrived and arrested Pettway, Westley, and Disney Vang, 20, the man who allegedly was waiting at the hotel. The woman are both in a Sacramento County Jail on pimping related charges, and Vang was released Tuesday on bail. Beth Hassett, CEO of WEAVE, an organization that works with domestic violence and sexual abuse survivors in Sacramento County, told KCRA this was "a perfect example of the community coming together and recognizing that something is not right." She also explained that women are often used to recruit young girls because they have an easier time establishing trust, and traffickers look for runaways, children in foster care, and those that look vulnerable, in order to exploit them. Catherine Garcia
Two members of the dynamic team behind the seven-time Golden Globe nominated film La La Land are already planning to make another movie together. The Hollywood Reporter revealed Thursday that La La Land lead Ryan Gosling has signed on with the film's director Damien Chazelle to star in a biopic about astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first man on the moon.
The film, titled First Man, is an adaptation of James Hansen's book First Man: The Life of Neil A. Armstrong and will focus on Armstrong's work with NASA between 1961 and 1969. Josh Singer, who won an Oscar for co-writing the script for 2016 Best Picture winner Spotlight, will be tasked with crafting the script to the Armstrong film.
Gosling has reportedly been interested in the project since 2015, but did not formally join the project until earlier this month. Becca Stanek
On Thursday, the U.S. Department of the Treasury responded to Russia's alleged interference in the U.S. presidential election by announcing sanctions against six individuals and five entities — including two Russian intelligence services and three companies — thought to be involved in "malicious cyber-enabled activities." The economic penalties followed President Obama's issuance of an executive order expanding the government's authority to address cybersecurity issues in the wake of the FBI and CIA's determination that Russian cyberattacks in the U.S. presidential election were intended to help Donald Trump.
"These actions follow repeated private and public warnings that we have issued to the Russian government, and are a necessary and appropriate response to efforts to harm U.S. interests in violation of established international norms of behavior," Obama said in a statement. The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security backed up the sanctions with a 13-page report explaining how it was determined that Russian government-sponsored hackers were behind the breaches targeting various Democratic Party organizations and officials. The sanctioned individuals and entities will be added to the Office of Foreign Assets Control's list of Specifically Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons.
Also Thursday, the U.S. expelled 35 diplomats and closed two Russian compounds in New York and Maryland in response to "Russian harassment of American diplomats," a senior U.S. official told Reuters. Somewhat predictably, the Russian government was not pleased by the Obama administration's actions Thursday, and responded quite unabashedly via the official Twitter account for its embassy in the U.K. — see the message here. Becca Stanek
It was all fun and games until they refused to hatch and started swearing at children.
Hatchimals were the must-have toy this holiday season, with parents willing to pay top dollar for the sold out bird-like creature that lives in a plastic egg until it hatches and becomes interactive. They make strange sounds and are able to repeat words, with nothing preventing them from picking up R-rated language — which some parents say they came equipped to say. On YouTube, there are several videos featuring Hatchimals that appear to be saying "f--k me," but there is a debate raging about whether they are really uttering expletives, or if it's just a lecherous sounding "Hug me."
Spin Master, the parent company of Hatchimals, says everyone is wrong. "Hatchimals communicate by speaking with their own unique language, which is made up of random sounds, and by making other noises, including shivering when they're cold and snoring while they sleep," a spokesperson told CNNMoney. "We can assure consumers that Hatchimals do not curse, nor do they use foul language."
There are some parents who wish their kids had a lewd Hatchimal, because that would at least mean it came out of its egg. On Spin Master's Facebook page, there are numerous complaints from people saying their children's Hatchimal never hatched, thus ruining Christmas and their young lives. Spin Master has posted videos to help with troubleshooting and increased the number of customer service representatives fielding calls for help, saying it is "100 percent committed to bringing the magic of Hatchimals to all of our consumers." Watch the video below that may or may not contain NSFW language, and judge for yourself. Catherine Garcia
Todd Fisher remembers his mother Debbie Reynolds, sister Carrie Fisher with touching illustration
Todd Fisher is paying tribute to his famous mother and sister, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, who died within a day of each other.
On Twitter on Thursday, Fisher wrote that he will "miss them both so much," but "love is everlasting." He called the relationship between Reynolds and Carrie Fisher "a beautiful love story" that he was able to "witness in my 58 years," and shared an illustration showing his mom and older sister dressed in the costumes that made them famous — Carrie Fisher in her Princess Leia garb, and Singin' in the Rain star Reynolds donning a raincoat with an umbrella by her side. See the touching tribute below. Catherine Garcia
This is a beautiful love story to witness in my 58 years. I miss them both so much. Love is everlasting pic.twitter.com/AeIVGaGl9k
— Todd Fisher (@tafish) December 29, 2016
In response to "Russian harassment of American diplomats" in Moscow, the United States on Thursday expelled 35 Russian diplomats and closed two Russian compounds in New York and Maryland, a senior U.S. official told Reuters.
The Russian diplomats will have 72 hours to leave the U.S., and as of noon on Friday, access to the compounds will be denied to all Russian officials. The U.S. official said the United States has assessed that "actions by the diplomats" are "not consistent with diplomatic practice." President Obama also issued sanctions Thursday against Russian entities and individuals for cyber attacks that took place before the 2016 presidential election. Catherine Garcia
Book your flights now: The U.S. Virgin Islands will give everyone who visits in 2017 $300 to spend on their vacation.
The Caribbean destinations aren't hurting for tourists — the money is being given away as a gift to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the islands becoming a U.S. territory, Cosmopolitan reports. It can be used to pay for tours, activities like hiking and kayaking, and museum admissions, so long as you go to VisitUSVI.com and book a minimum of three nights at participating hotels on St. Thomas, St. Croix, or St. John. If $300 isn't a big enough treat, visit in March for the actual centennial, and you'll receive an additional commemorative souvenir. Sun, sand, and a heavier wallet — what could be better? Catherine Garcia