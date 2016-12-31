Tyrus Wong, the Chinese-American artist whose work inspired Disney's Bambi, died Friday, his Facebook page announced. He was 106.
Wong's family emigrated from China when he was 9, settling in California. He attended Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles and began work as an animator in 1938. Wong's distinctive, dreamy style captured Walt Disney's interest in the early stages of development for 1942's Bambi and determined the film's aesthetic.
More images of Tyrus Wong's pastels, that inspired the look of BAMBI. (Mr Wong has passed away at age 106!) pic.twitter.com/efff2FZqTT
— Rhett Bartlett (@dialmformovies) December 31, 2016
Wong later worked for Warner Brothers and continued painting in his retirement. A documentary about his life was released in 2014. Bonnie Kristian
President Obama will meet with Democratic lawmakers during his final days in office in an attempt to protect his signature health care policy, the Affordable Care Act, from Republican efforts to unravel it once President-elect Donald Trump takes office. The outgoing president has a strategy meeting scheduled Wednesday with members of his party from both the House and Senate.
Congressional Republicans have pledged to promptly repeal ObamaCare, but they will wait two or three years to replace it until an alternative plan can be crafted to produce minimal disruption. The GOP is divided on whether to make piecemeal alterations or throw out the entire program in favor of a fresh start, an ambiguity Obama may try to exploit.
Obama has also scheduled a farewell speech in Chicago for Tuesday, Jan. 10. The appearance is open to the public and will be followed by a smaller event for Obama campaign alumni from 2008 and 2012. Bonnie Kristian
The Islamic State claimed responsibility for a Saturday morning attack at a market in Baghdad, Iraq, that killed at least 28 people and injured about 54 more. The circumstances of the attack are unclear, but it is believed to have included at least one suicide bombing and perhaps a car bomb as well. The market was targeted to kill Shi'ite Muslims, whom ISIS, as Sunni extremists, regard as apostates.
This incident comes as ISIS is poised to lose control of Mosul, its last major stronghold in Iraq. As the terrorist organization has ceded territory over the past year, it has significantly shifted focus in a way that resembles parent group al Qaeda's tactic of organizing low-cost terror attacks that do not require an army structure. Bonnie Kristian
Donald Trump wishes Happy New Year to everyone, including 'those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do'
President-elect of the United States of America Donald J. Trump sent out his well-wishes for the new year via Twitter Saturday morning, expressing his hope that even the haters will have a good 2017.
Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2016
Trump's holiday magnanimity toward his enemies was previously in evidence on the 2013 anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, in which he tweeted his "best wishes to all, even the haters and losers, on this special date." Bonnie Kristian
A laptop associated with a Vermont electric agency, the Burlington Electric Department, was found on Friday to contain code linked to a Russian hacking campaign known as Grizzly Steppe. The laptop, which was not connected to the electric grid, was immediately isolated and the rest of the department's computers placed under investigation.
"Our team is working with federal officials to trace this malware and prevent any other attempts to infiltrate utility systems," Mike Kanarick, a representative of the utility, said in a statement. "We have briefed state officials and will support the investigation fully."
The goal of Grizzly Steppe remains undetermined, and the laptop may have become infected without any Russian action, e.g. by contact with an untrustworthy website. "This intrusion by itself was a minor incident that caused no damage," an unnamed senior intelligence official told Reuters. Bonnie Kristian
"Great move on delay (by V. Putin) - I always knew he was very smart!" President-elect Donald Trump tweeted Friday afternoon, responding to Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement that he would not immediately react to retaliatory sanctions on Russia which President Obama debuted as punishment for election interference attempts. The Russian embassy in America promptly retweeted the post. Several hours later, Trump reiterated his praise, tweeting that Russians are playing CNN and NBC — but not Fox — for fools.
On Saturday, Putin responded with compliments of his own, congratulating Trump instead of Obama in his New Year's Eve greeting to fellow heads of state. The message expressed hope for a new era of U.S.-Russian relations after Trump takes office based on the two nations "acting in a constructive and pragmatic manner." This fresh partnership, he added, "will be able to take real steps to restore the mechanisms of bilateral cooperation in various areas and take their interaction in the international arena to a whole new level."
Expert observers are divided over whether this mutual admiration will develop as happily as Putin says once Trump takes the reins. Some argue Putin is playing the president-elect's lack of foreign policy experience to his own advantage, while others believe this is the beginning of a legitimate and positive thaw between Russia and the United States. Bonnie Kristian
The cease-fire in Syria negotiated by Russia, Iran, and Turkey appears to be holding despite "clashes, shelling, and air raids in western Syria," Reuters reported. Rebel and government forces have been trading blame for the violations, but as of Friday night local time, no civilian casualties had been reported and diplomats remained optimistic that the deal reached Thursday between the Syrian government and opposition groups would stick.
Russia has said it will ask the United Nations Security Council to support its plan to end the six-year war that has killed more than 300,000 and left more than 11 million displaced.
This cease-fire is the third this year; the previous two arrangements failed within days. If this arrangement holds, Russia and Turkey will meet in Kazakhstan's capital Astana next month to restart peace talks. Becca Stanek
Keep your eyes peeled for a comet streaking across the nighttime sky on New Year's Eve. NASA announced this week that Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdušáková will appear near the moon on Dec. 31, as it makes its closest approach to the sun.
Say farewell to 2016 in cosmic style by looking up to see the #NewYearsEve #comet on December 31 pic.twitter.com/3xaehGj0IQ
— NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) December 28, 2016
However, binoculars will likely be needed to spot the blue-green orb, as it will be 30 times farther away from the Earth than the moon.
The comet, which makes a full orbit around the Earth once every 5.25 years, made its first appearance of 2016 on Dec. 15 near the M75 star cluster. It is expected to make one more appearance in February after it circles back around the sun.
To find out if you'll be able to spot the comet from your sliver of the Northern Hemisphere on New Year's Eve, go to TheSkyLive.com. Becca Stanek