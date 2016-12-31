U.N. Security Council unanimously endorses Syria cease-fire deal

The United Nations Security Council on Saturday voted unanimously to endorse the Syrian cease-fire deal negotiated by Russia, Iran, and Turkey. That agreement was reached Thursday between the Bashar al-Assad regime and Syrian rebel groups who previously controlled parts of the then-besieged city of Aleppo.

The truce is tenuously holding as of Saturday afternoon, though rebels have threatened to break it off if violations continue. "We call on Russia which signed the agreement as a guarantor for the regime and its allies to bear its responsibility," they said.

The U.N. resolution calls for "rapid, safe and unhindered" delivery of humanitarian aid throughout Syria and also endorses scheduled peace talks in Kazakhstan next month. Bonnie Kristian