U.N. Security Council unanimously endorses Syria cease-fire deal

The United Nations Security Council on Saturday voted unanimously to endorse the Syrian cease-fire deal negotiated by Russia, Iran, and Turkey. That agreement was reached Thursday between the Bashar al-Assad regime and Syrian rebel groups who previously controlled parts of the then-besieged city of Aleppo.
The truce is tenuously holding as of Saturday afternoon, though rebels have threatened to break it off if violations continue. "We call on Russia which signed the agreement as a guarantor for the regime and its allies to bear its responsibility," they said.
The U.N. resolution calls for "rapid, safe and unhindered" delivery of humanitarian aid throughout Syria and also endorses scheduled peace talks in Kazakhstan next month. Bonnie Kristian
The Bernie Sanders campaign's "America" ad made viewers happiest of any advertisement of the 2016 presidential election, a Vanderbilt University study has found. Set to the titular Simon and Garfunkel song, "America," the ad showed footage from Sanders' rallies interspersed with clips of Americans from various walks of life. It does not address any policy issues.
The minute-long ad proved popular across party lines, with even 51 percent of Republican viewers saying the Sanders team should play the ad often. While other campaigns, including those of Hillary Clinton, John Kasich, and Donald Trump, did air ads that produced mostly positive feelings, none matched the 80 percent happiness rating "America" achieved. Watch the ad below. Bonnie Kristian
President Obama will meet with Democratic lawmakers during his final days in office in an attempt to protect his signature health care policy, the Affordable Care Act, from Republican efforts to unravel it once President-elect Donald Trump takes office. The outgoing president has a strategy meeting scheduled Wednesday with members of his party from both the House and Senate.
Congressional Republicans have pledged to promptly repeal ObamaCare, but they will wait two or three years to replace it until an alternative plan can be crafted to produce minimal disruption. The GOP is divided on whether to make piecemeal alterations or throw out the entire program in favor of a fresh start, an ambiguity Obama may try to exploit.
Obama has also scheduled a farewell speech in Chicago for Tuesday, Jan. 10. The appearance is open to the public and will be followed by a smaller event for Obama campaign alumni from 2008 and 2012. Bonnie Kristian
Tyrus Wong, the Chinese-American artist whose work inspired Disney's Bambi, died Friday, his Facebook page announced. He was 106.
Wong's family emigrated from China when he was 9, settling in California. He attended Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles and began work as an animator in 1938. Wong's distinctive, dreamy style captured Walt Disney's interest in the early stages of development for 1942's Bambi and determined the film's aesthetic.
More images of Tyrus Wong's pastels, that inspired the look of BAMBI. (Mr Wong has passed away at age 106!) pic.twitter.com/efff2FZqTT
— Rhett Bartlett (@dialmformovies) December 31, 2016
Wong later worked for Warner Brothers and continued painting in his retirement. A documentary about his life was released in 2014. Bonnie Kristian
The Islamic State claimed responsibility for a Saturday morning attack at a market in Baghdad, Iraq, that killed at least 28 people and injured about 54 more. The circumstances of the attack are unclear, but it is believed to have included at least one suicide bombing and perhaps a car bomb as well. The market was targeted to kill Shi'ite Muslims, whom ISIS, as Sunni extremists, regard as apostates.
This incident comes as ISIS is poised to lose control of Mosul, its last major stronghold in Iraq. As the terrorist organization has ceded territory over the past year, it has significantly shifted focus in a way that resembles parent group al Qaeda's tactic of organizing low-cost terror attacks that do not require an army structure. Bonnie Kristian
Donald Trump wishes Happy New Year to everyone, including 'those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do'
President-elect of the United States of America Donald J. Trump sent out his well-wishes for the new year via Twitter Saturday morning, expressing his hope that even the haters will have a good 2017.
Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2016
Trump's holiday magnanimity toward his enemies was previously in evidence on the 2013 anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, in which he tweeted his "best wishes to all, even the haters and losers, on this special date." Bonnie Kristian
A laptop associated with a Vermont electric agency, the Burlington Electric Department, was found on Friday to contain code linked to a Russian hacking campaign known as Grizzly Steppe. The laptop, which was not connected to the electric grid, was immediately isolated and the rest of the department's computers placed under investigation.
"Our team is working with federal officials to trace this malware and prevent any other attempts to infiltrate utility systems," Mike Kanarick, a representative of the utility, said in a statement. "We have briefed state officials and will support the investigation fully."
The goal of Grizzly Steppe remains undetermined, and the laptop may have become infected without any Russian action, e.g. by contact with an untrustworthy website. "This intrusion by itself was a minor incident that caused no damage," an unnamed senior intelligence official told Reuters. Bonnie Kristian
"Great move on delay (by V. Putin) - I always knew he was very smart!" President-elect Donald Trump tweeted Friday afternoon, responding to Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement that he would not immediately react to retaliatory sanctions on Russia which President Obama debuted as punishment for election interference attempts. The Russian embassy in America promptly retweeted the post. Several hours later, Trump reiterated his praise, tweeting that Russians are playing CNN and NBC — but not Fox — for fools.
On Saturday, Putin responded with compliments of his own, congratulating Trump instead of Obama in his New Year's Eve greeting to fellow heads of state. The message expressed hope for a new era of U.S.-Russian relations after Trump takes office based on the two nations "acting in a constructive and pragmatic manner." This fresh partnership, he added, "will be able to take real steps to restore the mechanisms of bilateral cooperation in various areas and take their interaction in the international arena to a whole new level."
Expert observers are divided over whether this mutual admiration will develop as happily as Putin says once Trump takes the reins. Some argue Putin is playing the president-elect's lack of foreign policy experience to his own advantage, while others believe this is the beginning of a legitimate and positive thaw between Russia and the United States. Bonnie Kristian