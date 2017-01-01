Trump suggests secret knowledge, handwritten messages to deal with hacking

Speaking with reporters during the New Year's Eve celebration at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, President-elect Donald Trump said he has knowledge about alleged Russian hacking that others lack and suggested archaic communication methods for top security.

"You know, if you have something really important, write it out and have it delivered by courier, the old-fashioned way," he said. "Because I'll tell you what: No computer is safe." Trump, who rarely uses computers, also said he knows "a lot about hacking. And hacking is a very hard thing to prove, so it could be somebody" other than Russia who attempted to interfere in the U.S. election.

"I also know things that other people don't know, and so they cannot be sure of the situation," he added, indicating that he will share his secret information on "Tuesday or Wednesday." Bonnie Kristian