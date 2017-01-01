Pope Francis mourns Istanbul attack, prays for peace in New Year's address

Pope Francis on Sunday gave his annual New Year's address to about 50,000 people in St. Peter's Square, mourning Saturday's deadly terror attack in Istanbul, Turkey, and expressing hope for a more peaceful 2017.
"Unfortunately, violence has stricken even in this night of good wishes and hope. In sorrow, I express my closeness to the Turkish people. I pray for the many victims and for the wounded and for the entire nation in mourning," he said. "I ask the Lord to sustain all men of good will to courageously roll up their sleeves to confront the plague of terrorism and this stain of blood that is covering the world with a shadow of fear and a sense of loss."
Still, the "new year will be good in the measure in which each of us, with the help of God, tries to do good, day by day," Francis charged. "That's how peace is created" as we "say no to hate and violence and yes to brotherhood and reconciliation." Bonnie Kristian
Singer Mariah Carey walked off stage from her headline performance in Times Square Saturday evening after experiencing technical difficulties. When the audio track to which she was lip syncing malfunctioned, Carey stopped performing and asked the audience to sing the lyrics for her. "I'm trying to be a good sport here," she said. "It is what it is. It just don't get any better," Carey added as the error persisted. Then she left the stage.
Mariah Carey's Times Square meltdown was an appropriate finale to 2016
Carey's staffers were also reportedly confused about the night's events, asking organizers of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" what time the ball would drop. Bonnie Kristian
Armed attackers opened fire in an Istanbul nightclub just after midnight Sunday, according to Turkish officials. At least 39 people were killed and at least another 40 were injured. Several hundred people were reportedly packed into the Reina nightclub for New Year's celebrations when multiple gunmen "rained bullets" on the crowd, according to Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin, who called the incident a "terror attack."
The Obama administration condemned the murders late Saturday night. "That such an atrocity could be perpetrated upon innocent revelers, many of whom were celebrating New Year's Eve, underscores the savagery of the attackers," said National Security Council representative Ned Price. "We offer our thoughts and prayers to the families and loved ones of those killed, and a speedy recovery to the wounded."
Istanbul had been on high alert due to a string of recent attacks around Turkey, including the killing of Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov on Dec. 20 at an art gallery opening in the capital Ankara. The gunman remains on the loose as of Sunday afternoon in local time, and a manhunt is underway. Lauren Hansen
Speaking with reporters during the New Year's Eve celebration at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, President-elect Donald Trump said he has knowledge about alleged Russian hacking that others lack and suggested archaic communication methods for top security.
"You know, if you have something really important, write it out and have it delivered by courier, the old-fashioned way," he said. "Because I'll tell you what: No computer is safe." Trump, who rarely uses computers, also said he knows "a lot about hacking. And hacking is a very hard thing to prove, so it could be somebody" other than Russia who attempted to interfere in the U.S. election.
"I also know things that other people don't know, and so they cannot be sure of the situation," he added, indicating that he will share his secret information on "Tuesday or Wednesday." Bonnie Kristian
The United Nations Security Council on Saturday voted unanimously to endorse the Syrian cease-fire deal negotiated by Russia, Iran, and Turkey. That agreement was reached Thursday between the Bashar al-Assad regime and Syrian rebel groups who previously controlled parts of the then-besieged city of Aleppo.
The truce is tenuously holding as of Saturday afternoon, though rebels have threatened to break it off if violations continue. "We call on Russia which signed the agreement as a guarantor for the regime and its allies to bear its responsibility," they said.
The U.N. resolution calls for "rapid, safe and unhindered" delivery of humanitarian aid throughout Syria and also endorses scheduled peace talks in Kazakhstan next month. Bonnie Kristian
The Bernie Sanders campaign's "America" ad made viewers happiest of any advertisement of the 2016 presidential election, a Vanderbilt University study has found. Set to the titular Simon and Garfunkel song, "America," the ad showed footage from Sanders' rallies interspersed with clips of Americans from various walks of life. It does not address any policy issues.
The minute-long ad proved popular across party lines, with even 51 percent of Republican viewers saying the Sanders team should play the ad often. While other campaigns, including those of Hillary Clinton, John Kasich, and Donald Trump, did air ads that produced mostly positive feelings, none matched the 80 percent happiness rating "America" achieved. Watch the ad below. Bonnie Kristian
President Obama will meet with Democratic lawmakers during his final days in office in an attempt to protect his signature health care policy, the Affordable Care Act, from Republican efforts to unravel it once President-elect Donald Trump takes office. The outgoing president has a strategy meeting scheduled Wednesday with members of his party from both the House and Senate.
Congressional Republicans have pledged to promptly repeal ObamaCare, but they will wait two or three years to replace it until an alternative plan can be crafted to produce minimal disruption. The GOP is divided on whether to make piecemeal alterations or throw out the entire program in favor of a fresh start, an ambiguity Obama may try to exploit.
Obama has also scheduled a farewell speech in Chicago for Tuesday, Jan. 10. The appearance is open to the public and will be followed by a smaller event for Obama campaign alumni from 2008 and 2012. Bonnie Kristian
Tyrus Wong, the Chinese-American artist whose work inspired Disney's Bambi, died Friday, his Facebook page announced. He was 106.
Wong's family emigrated from China when he was 9, settling in California. He attended Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles and began work as an animator in 1938. Wong's distinctive, dreamy style captured Walt Disney's interest in the early stages of development for 1942's Bambi and determined the film's aesthetic.
More images of Tyrus Wong's pastels, that inspired the look of BAMBI. (Mr Wong has passed away at age 106!)
Wong later worked for Warner Brothers and continued painting in his retirement. A documentary about his life was released in 2014. Bonnie Kristian