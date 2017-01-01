Mariah Carey gave up and walked off the stage during her New Year's Eve show

Armed attackers opened fire in an Istanbul nightclub just after midnight Sunday, according to Turkish officials. At least 39 people were killed and at least another 40 were injured. Several hundred people were reportedly packed into the Reina nightclub for New Year's celebrations when multiple gunmen "rained bullets" on the crowd, according to Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin, who called the incident a "terror attack."

The Obama administration condemned the murders late Saturday night. "That such an atrocity could be perpetrated upon innocent revelers, many of whom were celebrating New Year's Eve, underscores the savagery of the attackers," said National Security Council representative Ned Price. "We offer our thoughts and prayers to the families and loved ones of those killed, and a speedy recovery to the wounded."

Istanbul had been on high alert due to a string of recent attacks around Turkey, including the killing of Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov on Dec. 20 at an art gallery opening in the capital Ankara. The gunman remains on the loose as of Sunday afternoon in local time, and a manhunt is underway. Lauren Hansen