'The Clinton days are over' for the Democratic Party, says Van Jones

The Democratic Party must seriously reconsider its identity and integrity following Hillary Clinton's loss, said former Obama adviser Van Jones in an interview on CNN's State of the Union Sunday. "The Clinton days are over," Jones argued. "This idea that we're going to be this moderate party that's going to move in this direction, that's going to throw blacks under the bus for criminal justice reform and for prison expansion, that's going to throw workers under the bus for NAFTA — those days are over."

"You can't run and hide," he added. "You've got to be an authentic person from the beginning. You're going to be judged based on your authentic commitment to the actual base of this party. And if you don't do that, you can't win." Watch Jones' comments in context below. Bonnie Kristian