Denver Broncos coach Kubiak stepping down, as 49ers and Chargers fire coaches in NFL shakeup

The San Francisco 49ers and San Diego Chargers fired their head coaches on Sunday following losing seasons, and Denver Broncos coach Gary Kubiak informed his team he is stepping down despite a winning 24-11 record in Denver — including the 2016 Super Bowl — and the Broncos' win over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday. "In all honesty, I've struggled this year," said Kubiak, alluding to health problems that include migraines and fatigue. "I'm glad we sent him off with a win," said Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian. "You can't kill yourself over this game," added cornerback Chris Harris Jr.
Chargers head coach Mike McCoy was fired after a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, capping a second consecutive year at the bottom of the AFC West and third season not making the playoffs. The 49ers fired both coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke after Sunday's narrow loss to the Seattle Seahawks and a dismal 2-14 season. Peter Weber
New York City first proposed building a subway line under 2nd Ave. on Manhattan's far East Side in 1929, a plan derailed by the stock market crash, and the city broke ground on the project in 1972 (for the first time), but the Second Avenue line remained mostly just on paper until tunneling began in earnest in 2007. On Sunday, the new line opened to the public, with the promise of eased congestion and lightened traffic on the 4, 5, and 6 trains. "I was very choked up," Betsy Morris, 70, told The New Times as she rode the first train to leave the 96th Street station. "How do you explain something that you never thought would happen?"
The new subway line, serve by the Q train, is only three stops — 96th, 86th and 72nd Streets — spanning nearly two miles, with a connection to an existing line at 68th Street. It cost $4.4 billion and is expected to carry some 200,000 passengers a day, with plans to extend the line north into East Harlem. The entire New York City subway system serves an average of 5.6 million riders a day, and with the three new stops, has 472 stations, the most of any subway in the world. Peter Weber
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Sherlock Holmes in Sherlock, the BBC's modern adaptation of the classic detective stories, is related to the author who created his character. The link to Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, who died nearly 90 years ago, is distant: Cumberbatch is his 16th cousin, twice removed.
Their closest common ancestor is John of Gaunt, duke of Lancaster, who was the son of King Edward III and the father of Henry IV. John was Cumberbatch's 17th great-grandfather and Doyle's 15th great-grandfather. He died in 1399.
The relationship was uncovered by researchers at Ancestry.com, a genealogy website. "Making family history connections is similar to piecing together a mysterious puzzle," said Lisa Elzey, a family historian with the site, "one that the great Sherlock Holmes himself would be intrigued to solve." Bonnie Kristian
The Democratic Party must seriously reconsider its identity and integrity following Hillary Clinton's loss, said former Obama adviser Van Jones in an interview on CNN's State of the Union Sunday. "The Clinton days are over," Jones argued. "This idea that we're going to be this moderate party that's going to move in this direction, that's going to throw blacks under the bus for criminal justice reform and for prison expansion, that's going to throw workers under the bus for NAFTA — those days are over."
"You can't run and hide," he added. "You've got to be an authentic person from the beginning. You're going to be judged based on your authentic commitment to the actual base of this party. And if you don't do that, you can't win." Watch Jones' comments in context below. Bonnie Kristian
A federal judge in Texas on Saturday granted a temporary injunction against enforcement of an ObamaCare rule concerning abortion and transgender patients which otherwise would have gone into effect Sunday.
The Affordable Care Act prohibits "discrimination on the basis of gender identity and termination of pregnancy," a provision U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor said likely runs afoul of freedom of conscience protections guaranteed in the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. The plaintiffs in the case object that the rule forces "them to perform and provide insurance coverage for gender transitions and abortions, regardless of their contrary religious beliefs or medical judgment."
O'Connor is the same judge who in August temporarily blocked the Obama administration from enforcing national guidelines requiring public schools to allow transgender students to use restrooms and locker rooms matching the gender with which they identify. Bonnie Kristian
Trump ally Newt Gingrich said Sunday in an interview with ABC News that his greatest worry as the inauguration approaches is that President-elect Donald Trump and his team will "lose their nerve" once in office.
"Look, they're going to arrive in Washington, and for them to be successful they have to stake out positions that [Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile] will not like and the left will hate," he said. "I'm worried that when they realize how big the problem is, that they decide that they're just going to do the best they can and give in."
Gingrich specifically cited environmentalists in the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of the Interior as sources of negative pressure for the Trump administration. "My deepest concern is that they're going to arrive, you're going to have the greens going crazy," he said. "You're going to have the government employees going crazy about civil service reform. You're going to have the teachers union going crazy over school choice. And these are pretty nonnegotiable. I mean, if you're serious about school choice, there is no agreement with the teachers union." Bonnie Kristian
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sunday claimed his government is nearly ready to do a test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, a major development in his nuclear agenda if successful. Preparations for the test have "reached the final stage," Kim said, leading to speculation that a new test may be scheduled around his birthday on Jan. 8.
This new technological prowess, he argued, will help North Korea "resolutely smash the enemies' despicable and vicious moves to dampen the pure and ardent desire of the people for the [Workers' Party of Korea] and estrange the people from it."
South Korea promptly condemned Pyongyang's interest in long-range missiles. Bonnie Kristian
Singer Mariah Carey walked off stage from her headline performance in Times Square Saturday evening after experiencing technical difficulties. When the audio track to which she was lip syncing malfunctioned, Carey stopped performing and asked the audience to sing the lyrics for her. "I'm trying to be a good sport here," she said. "It is what it is. It just don't get any better," Carey added as the error persisted. Then she left the stage.
Mariah Carey's Times Square meltdown was an appropriate finale to 2016 https://t.co/rjiKuQVmF9 pic.twitter.com/BiB83fEzhr
— Deadspin (@Deadspin) January 1, 2017
Carey's staffers were also reportedly confused about the night's events, asking organizers of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" what time the ball would drop. Bonnie Kristian