Joker celebrates marijuana legalization in California by modifying iconic Hollywood sign

One Angeleno gets high marks for enthusiasm and dedication for scaling the Hollywood sign early Sunday and creatively modifying it to read "HOLLYWeeD," presumably to commemorate the legalization of recreational marijuana in a successful November ballot initiative. The new law doesn't take effect until 2018. The black-clad individual, caught on camera scaling the fence around the sign in Griffith Park and fastening giant tarps on the Os, gets a low grade for legality, however — he or she could face a misdemeanor trespassing charge if caught — and maybe a B- for originality: On Jan. 1, 1976, The Associated Press notes, Los Angeles woke up to a "HOLLYWEED" sign, thanks to an inspired college student and some black curtains.

Still, the prank tickled locals and visitors awake early enough to see the sign before the tarps were removed. "It's kind of cool being here at the moment," Bruce Quinn told KABC-TV. "I thought we came to see the Hollywood sign, not the' Hollyweed' sign. But hey, it's okay with me!" Peter Weber