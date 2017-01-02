New Year's Rockin' Eve denies Mariah Carey claim it sabotaged her performance

Mariah Carey was the headline act on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve special, broadcast live on ABC from New York City's Times Square, and her short performance did not go well. After stumbling through part of a pre-recorded track, Carey joked and talked through the rest of her set, at one point encouraging the audience to sing "Emotions." A Carey representative, Nicole Perna, said that Carey's earpiece wasn't working and blamed Dick Clark Productions, which runs the annual broadcast, for the debacle.
Carey "was not winging this moment and took it very seriously," Perna told Billboard. "A shame that production set her up to fail." Perna added that Dick Clark Productions promised to fix the problem with the earpiece before Carey took the stage, but instead "they went live." Carey's manager, Stella Bulochnikov, said she called DCP's Mark Shimmel after the performance, and rejected his suggestion they issue a joint statement. "I asked him to cut the West Coast feed," she added. "He said he could not do that. I asked him why would they want to run a performance with mechanical glitches unless they just want eyeballs at any expense.... It's not artist friendly, especially when the artist cut her vacation short as a New Year's Eve gift to them."
Dick Clark Productions hit back, issuing a statement Sunday night saying "we pride ourselves on our reputation and long-standing relationships with artists" and to suggest that the company "would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous, and frankly absurd." Technical errors do occur in live performances "in very rare instances," the statement added, but "an initial investigation has indicated that dcp had no involvement in the challenges associated with Ms. Carey's New Year's Eve performance." Sources tell Billboard and The Associated Press that while the other performers rehearsed beforehand, Carey sent a body double instead, and blamed Carey's technical crew for setting the earpiece to the wrong frequency.
In a tweet, Carey herself downplayed the mishap, saying that "s—t happens" and wishing everyone "a happy and healthy new year," with a gif of her shrugging. You can watch Carey's infamous performance below. Peter Weber
One Angeleno gets high marks for enthusiasm and dedication for scaling the Hollywood sign early Sunday and creatively modifying it to read "HOLLYWeeD," presumably to commemorate the legalization of recreational marijuana in a successful November ballot initiative. The new law doesn't take effect until 2018. The black-clad individual, caught on camera scaling the fence around the sign in Griffith Park and fastening giant tarps on the Os, gets a low grade for legality, however — he or she could face a misdemeanor trespassing charge if caught — and maybe a B- for originality: On Jan. 1, 1976, The Associated Press notes, Los Angeles woke up to a "HOLLYWEED" sign, thanks to an inspired college student and some black curtains.
Still, the prank tickled locals and visitors awake early enough to see the sign before the tarps were removed. "It's kind of cool being here at the moment," Bruce Quinn told KABC-TV. "I thought we came to see the Hollywood sign, not the' Hollyweed' sign. But hey, it's okay with me!" Peter Weber
Turkish and American intelligence officials blame the Islamic State for a deadly gun attack on Istanbul's popular Reina nightclub at 1:15 a.m. on New Year's Day, according to a U.S. official and reports in Turkish newspapers on Monday. Turkey has mounted a nationwide manhunt for the lone gunman who killed 39 people — including 25 foreigners — and Turkish security forces reportedly have determined that he is from Central Asia, Uzbekistan or Kyrgyzstan, and possibly from the same ISIS cell that carried out the June attack on Ataturk Airport.
The shooting at the exclusive nightclub is the latest deadly attack in Turkey, despite a high-profile crackdown by the country's increasingly authoritarian president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Erdogan's government imposed a news blackout after the attack, ordering the press to report only official statements. "I don't know what to say," said Zeynep Ozman, the sister of a man wounded in the attack. "I don't want to say anything political, but this can't be accepted as the new norm. Terrorism is everywhere now, and the government has no control. Something needs to be done. There is no life left in Istanbul." The foreigners killed in the shooting or while trying to escape by jumping into the Bosphorus strait include victims from Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Belgium, France, and India.
UPDATE: ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack on Monday, with its Aamaq News Agency saying the shooting was carried out "in response to the orders" of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi by a "heroic soldier of the caliphate who attacked the most famous nightclub where Christians were celebrating their pagan feast." Peter Weber
New York City first proposed building a subway line under 2nd Ave. on Manhattan's far East Side in 1929, a plan derailed by the stock market crash, and the city broke ground on the project in 1972 (for the first time), but the Second Avenue line remained mostly just on paper until tunneling began in earnest in 2007. On Sunday, the new line opened to the public, with the promise of eased congestion and lightened traffic on the 4, 5, and 6 trains. "I was very choked up," Betsy Morris, 70, told The New Times as she rode the first train to leave the 96th Street station. "How do you explain something that you never thought would happen?"
The new subway line, served by the Q train, is only three stops — 96th, 86th, and 72nd Streets — spanning nearly two miles, with a connection to an existing line at 68th Street. It cost $4.4 billion and is expected to carry some 200,000 passengers a day, with plans to extend the line north into East Harlem. The entire New York City subway system serves an average of 5.6 million riders a day, and with the three new stops, has 472 stations, the most of any subway in the world. Peter Weber
The San Francisco 49ers and San Diego Chargers fired their head coaches on Sunday following losing seasons, and Denver Broncos coach Gary Kubiak informed his team he is stepping down despite a winning 24-11 record in Denver — including the 2016 Super Bowl — and the Broncos' win over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday. "In all honesty, I've struggled this year," said Kubiak, alluding to health problems that include migraines and fatigue. "I'm glad we sent him off with a win," said Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian. "You can't kill yourself over this game," added cornerback Chris Harris Jr.
Chargers head coach Mike McCoy was fired after a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, capping a second consecutive year at the bottom of the AFC West and third season not making the playoffs. The 49ers fired both coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke after Sunday's narrow loss to the Seattle Seahawks and a dismal 2-14 season. Peter Weber
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Sherlock Holmes in Sherlock, the BBC's modern adaptation of the classic detective stories, is related to the author who created his character. The link to Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, who died nearly 90 years ago, is distant: Cumberbatch is his 16th cousin, twice removed.
Their closest common ancestor is John of Gaunt, duke of Lancaster, who was the son of King Edward III and the father of Henry IV. John was Cumberbatch's 17th great-grandfather and Doyle's 15th great-grandfather. He died in 1399.
The relationship was uncovered by researchers at Ancestry.com, a genealogy website. "Making family history connections is similar to piecing together a mysterious puzzle," said Lisa Elzey, a family historian with the site, "one that the great Sherlock Holmes himself would be intrigued to solve." Bonnie Kristian
The Democratic Party must seriously reconsider its identity and integrity following Hillary Clinton's loss, said former Obama adviser Van Jones in an interview on CNN's State of the Union Sunday. "The Clinton days are over," Jones argued. "This idea that we're going to be this moderate party that's going to move in this direction, that's going to throw blacks under the bus for criminal justice reform and for prison expansion, that's going to throw workers under the bus for NAFTA — those days are over."
"You can't run and hide," he added. "You've got to be an authentic person from the beginning. You're going to be judged based on your authentic commitment to the actual base of this party. And if you don't do that, you can't win." Watch Jones' comments in context below. Bonnie Kristian
A federal judge in Texas on Saturday granted a temporary injunction against enforcement of an ObamaCare rule concerning abortion and transgender patients which otherwise would have gone into effect Sunday.
The Affordable Care Act prohibits "discrimination on the basis of gender identity and termination of pregnancy," a provision U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor said likely runs afoul of freedom of conscience protections guaranteed in the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. The plaintiffs in the case object that the rule forces "them to perform and provide insurance coverage for gender transitions and abortions, regardless of their contrary religious beliefs or medical judgment."
O'Connor is the same judge who in August temporarily blocked the Obama administration from enforcing national guidelines requiring public schools to allow transgender students to use restrooms and locker rooms matching the gender with which they identify. Bonnie Kristian