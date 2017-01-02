American shot during Istanbul nightclub attack survived by playing dead

A Delaware man was the only American injured in the New Year's Eve attack at a Turkish nightclub in Istanbul, and he described to NBC News how he survived by staying still and silent even after being hit by a bullet.

William Jacob Raak, 35, was visiting Istanbul to celebrate his birthday. "When he shot me I didn't move — I just let him shoot me," Raak told NBC. The bullet struck Raak's hip and traveled to his knee. "I was shot when I was already on the ground," he said. "He was shooting people that he had already shot."

Seven of the nine people Raak was at the club with were also shot. He described himself as "probably the luckiest person in the whole thing."

The attack lasted less than 10 minutes and left 39 people dead and around 60 others wounded. ISIS has taken responsibility.

"You just have to stay as calm as you can," Raak said. "I took a bullet." Jeva Lange