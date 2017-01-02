American shot during Istanbul nightclub attack survived by playing dead

A Delaware man was the only American injured in the New Year's Eve attack at a Turkish nightclub in Istanbul, and he described to NBC News how he survived by staying still and silent even after being hit by a bullet.
William Jacob Raak, 35, was visiting Istanbul to celebrate his birthday. "When he shot me I didn't move — I just let him shoot me," Raak told NBC. The bullet struck Raak's hip and traveled to his knee. "I was shot when I was already on the ground," he said. "He was shooting people that he had already shot."
Seven of the nine people Raak was at the club with were also shot. He described himself as "probably the luckiest person in the whole thing."
The attack lasted less than 10 minutes and left 39 people dead and around 60 others wounded. ISIS has taken responsibility.
"You just have to stay as calm as you can," Raak said. "I took a bullet." Jeva Lange
With the cause of its September rocket explosion finally sorted out, SpaceX is returning to the launchpad. The company announced Monday that it's planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket on Sunday, Jan. 8, from California's Vandenberg Air Force Base.
This will mark the company's first launch since Sept. 1, when a Falcon 9 rocket exploded during a routine pre-launch test at the Kennedy Space Center. In a statement Monday, the company said the incident was likely caused by the failure of one of three composite overwrapped pressure vessels (COPVs), which Mashable explains "store cold helium to maintain tank pressure":
Investigators believe that liquid oxygen pooled here and was trapped when the COPVs were pressurized, making it more likely for friction to ignite the trapped oxygen. Additionally, investigators believe that when that cold helium was loaded, its temperature was cold enough to create solid oxygen, making ignition more likely. [Mashable]
The conclusion followed an investigation by experts from NASA, the Federal Aviation Administration, the U.S. Air Force, and the National Transportation Safety Board. SpaceX said it has solved the problem and developed a solution to prevent it from happening again.
The next launch will take satellites into orbit for global satellite communications company Iridium Communications. Becca Stanek
The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for multiple bombings across the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Monday. The first attack of the day occurred at a crowded fruit and vegetable market in a predominantly Shia Muslim neighborhood of Sadr City. The suicide car bomb, which ISIS said targeted "a gathering of Shia," killed at least 36 and injured more than 52. Another three bombings followed, killing at least seven people and wounding 30, The Associated Press reported.
The attacks occurred shortly after French President Francois Hollande arrived in Baghdad to meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi. At a joint press conference Monday, both leaders vowed to defeat ISIS amid Iraqi security forces' continued push to retake Mosul, the terrorist group's last major stronghold in Iraq. "The terrorists will attempt to attack civilians in order to make up for their losses, but we assure the Iraqi people and the world that we are able to end terrorism and shorten its life," Abadi told reporters after his meeting with Hollande.
Monday's bombings came just days after another ISIS-claimed attack killed 28 and injured 54 at a Baghdad market on Saturday. Becca Stanek
Welcome to 2017, everyone:
Beijing's subway ads offer a glorious glimpse of our dystopian future. pic.twitter.com/amM5NZx8fU
— David Ramli (@Davidramli) January 2, 2017
Beijing-based Bloomberg News technology journalist David Ramli tweeted the terrifying subway ad early Monday morning, as well as a link confirming the portable anti-haze air purifier is no parody.
Nothing about air pollution in China is a joke, in fact; smog could cause one in three deaths in certain parts of the nation, where it has a comparable impact on health as smoking cigarettes.
Wondering what northern China's #airpocalypse really feels like? This was the view in suburban Tangshan, Hebei province, yesterday afternoon pic.twitter.com/hsJS2w8NZF
— Greenpeace East Asia (@GreenpeaceEAsia) December 20, 2016
The portable air purifiers come in orange, red, two shades of blue, as well as gray and classic black. You might want to pick yours out now — in 2016, the American Lung Association found that more than half of Americans live in places where air pollution is dangerously high. Jeva Lange
Some say the world will end in fire, some say in ice, but when it comes to what sunk the Titanic, the answer has always appeared to be crystal clear. New evidence, though, might change those assumptions, The Independent reports — a researcher now believes an iceberg isn't to blame for the ocean liner's sinking, but actually a fire that had been raging in the hull of the ship for almost three weeks:
While experts have previously acknowledged the theory of a fire on board, new analysis of rarely seen photographs has prompted researchers to blame the fire as the primary cause of the ship’s demise.
Journalist Senan Molony, who has spent more than 30 years researching the sinking of the Titanic, studied photographs taken by the ship's chief electrical engineers before it left Belfast shipyard.
Mr. Maloney said he was able to identify 30-foot-long black marks along the front right-hand side of the hull, just behind where the ship's lining was pierced by the iceberg.
He said: “We are looking at the exact area where the iceberg stuck, and we appear to have a weakness or damage to the hull in that specific place, before she even left Belfast." [The Independent]
The fire was too large and too hot to be put out, with 12 men reportedly failing to quench the 1800-degree flames. Officials on board the ship were allegedly instructed not to mention the fire to the Titanic's passengers, with the ship even reversing into its berth at Southampton to keep people from seeing where the fire had damaged the ship.
"Nobody has investigated these marks before," Molony said. "It totally changes the narrative. We have metallurgy experts telling us that when you get that level of temperature against steel it makes it brittle, and reduces its strength by up to 75 percent. The fire was known about, but it was played down. She should never have been put to sea."
Over 1,500 people lost their lives when the Titanic sank on its maiden voyage between Southampton and New York City in April 1912. Jeva Lange
President-elect Donald Trump won't reveal "anything that was privileged or was shared with him classified" when he makes his promised comments on Russian hacking this week, incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Monday on CNN's New Day. Despite Trump's claims at a New Year's Eve celebration on Saturday that he'd reveal on Tuesday or Wednesday the things he knows that "other people don't know," Spicer said it's "not a question of necessarily revealing." "He's going to talk about his conclusions and where he thinks things stand," Spicer said, noting Trump will also "make sure people understand there's a lot of questions out there" in regards to Russian's involvement in cyber attacks ahead of the U.S. presidential election.
Spicer indicated that those lingering questions make it impossible to say how Trump would respond should a final intelligence report confirm Russia's involvement. "I know it's frustrating for you that we're doing it in a logical way," Spicer told CNN's Alisyn Camerota, who had a hard time believing Trump's team had not yet even considered a possible response. "But no, we're going to get all the information, get briefed properly and then make a decision. We're not going to put the cart before the horse."
Catch the rest of Spicer's interview below. Becca Stanek
.@seanspicer: "Irresponsible" for Obama to act on intel report on alleged Russian hacking as it is not yet final https://t.co/lPWONBiTwk
— New Day (@NewDay) January 2, 2017
Any living being born in 1870 that is still alive today is either a turtle or a clam, with the apparent exception of an Indonesian man who just celebrated his 146th birthday. Mbah Gotho claims to be the oldest person to have ever lived, with his ID allegedly proving he was born in the same year that the 15th Amendment was ratified, The Independent reports.
Indonesian records can reportedly confirm that Gotho came into the world in a small village in Central Java on December 31, 1870. If those records are to be believed, then the second oldest person to have ever lived is confirmed as a Frenchwoman named Jeanne Calment, who was 122 when she died. Many others have claimed to be the oldest living people, but verifiable documents are required before the record can be confirmed.
Man claiming to be oldest person ever celebrates his 146th birthday in Indonesia pic.twitter.com/DQYWt5sr1G
— Press TV (@PressTV) December 31, 2016
Gotho, meanwhile, has been preparing for death since 1992; he had his gravestone made up 24 years ago. In 2016 he told local news that "what I want is to die."
But if you have aspirations to make it as long as Gotho, he said "the recipe is just patience." A whole, whole lot of patience. Jeva Lange
Obama planning a Chicago farewell address to say thank you, reflect on 'where we all go from here'
President Obama is wrapping up his presidency with a farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago next week, the White House announced Monday. The speech, slated for Jan. 10 at convention center McCormick Place, will give the outgoing president a "chance to say thank you for this amazing journey, to celebrate the ways you've changed this country for the better these past eight years, and to offer some thoughts on where we all go from here," Obama wrote in an email to supporters.
Obama noted that he'll be heeding a "precedent" set by George Washington in 1796 by "penning a farewell address to the American people." Though Obama said he is "just beginning to write [his remarks]," he is already certain he will discuss some of the "core questions" about American values. "Since 2009, we've faced our fair share of challenges, and come through them stronger," Obama wrote in the email. "That's because we have never let go of a belief that has guided us ever since our founding — our conviction that, together, we can change this country for the better."
President-elect Donald Trump will take office on Jan. 20, ten days after Obama's farewell speech. Becca Stanek