Trump uses platform for future policy announcements to complain about unflattering photo

Unprecedented: The Election That Changed Everything is the first book to be published by CNN Politics and, if you couldn't guess it from the title, it chronicles "the full story of the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign." The president-elect himself hopes that the book "does well," although he does have one minor problem with it:
@CNN just released a book called "Unprecedented" which explores the 2016 race & victory. Hope it does well but used worst cover photo of me!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2017
This is not the first time Donald Trump has grumbled about unflattering photos. In a late November meeting with media bigwigs, Trump reportedly told NBC News President Deborah Turness that "the network won't run a nice picture of him, instead choosing 'this picture of me,' as he made a face with a double chin," Politico reports.
Here's what I said on @CNN about the "Unprecedented" book and the portrait of @realDonaldTrump on the new edition https://t.co/8TE6Icr3lB
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 2, 2017
Despite the unpopularity of his tweets, Trump will reportedly use Twitter to make news and policy announcements while in the White House, The Washington Post reports — apparently all in addition to calling out unflattering pics. Jeva Lange
A prison riot over the weekend in the northern Brazilian city of Manaus left at least 60 inmates dead, officials said Monday. The riot started Sunday afternoon when fighting broke out between two rival drug gangs, and ended nearly nearly 17 hours later on Monday morning.
The region's head of security Sergio Fontes called it "the biggest prison massacre in our state's history," noting that many "were decapitated, and they all suffered a lot of violence." Several prison guards were held hostage, and as many as 130 prisoners reportedly escaped.
Fontes said the inmates made few demands, suggesting the purpose of the riot was to "kill members of the rival organization." The gangs, Familia do Norte and First Capital Command, have been fighting for control over the cocaine trade in Brazil's Amazon region. Becca Stanek
Rebecca Ferguson says she will accept invitation to perform at Trump inauguration if she can sing 'Strange Fruit'
Singer and X Factor runner-up Rebecca Ferguson announced Monday that she would accept an invitation to sing at Donald Trump's inauguration if she got to perform "Strange Fruit," the BBC reports. That might not go over so well with Trump's team, though — "Strange Fruit" was originally recorded as a protest song by Billie Holiday, and takes its words from an Abel Meeropol poem that powerfully refers to the lynching of African Americans as "black bodies swinging in the southern breeze."
Ferguson praised the song's "huge historical importance," noting that it was "blacklisted in the United States for being too controversial."
"['Strange Fruit'] speaks to all the disregarded and down-trodden black people in the United States. A song that is a reminder of how love is the only thing that will conquer all the hatred in this world," Ferguson wrote in her open letter.
Trump's team might have to make some tough decisions, then. The inauguration organizers have reportedly been having trouble locking down musical performers for the big day. So far, Andrea Bocelli, Elton John, Garth Brooks, and Céline Dion are all rumored to have turned down the honor. Jeva Lange
With the cause of its September rocket explosion finally sorted out, SpaceX is returning to the launchpad. The company announced Monday that it's planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket on Sunday, Jan. 8, from California's Vandenberg Air Force Base.
This will mark the company's first launch since Sept. 1, when a Falcon 9 rocket exploded during a routine pre-launch test at the Kennedy Space Center. In a statement Monday, the company said the incident was likely caused by the failure of one of three composite overwrapped pressure vessels (COPVs), which Mashable explains "store cold helium to maintain tank pressure":
Investigators believe that liquid oxygen pooled here and was trapped when the COPVs were pressurized, making it more likely for friction to ignite the trapped oxygen. Additionally, investigators believe that when that cold helium was loaded, its temperature was cold enough to create solid oxygen, making ignition more likely. [Mashable]
The conclusion followed an investigation by experts from NASA, the Federal Aviation Administration, the U.S. Air Force, and the National Transportation Safety Board. SpaceX said it has solved the problem and developed a solution to prevent it from happening again.
The next launch will take satellites into orbit for global satellite communications company Iridium Communications. Becca Stanek
A Delaware man was the only American injured in the New Year's Eve attack at a Turkish nightclub in Istanbul, and he described to NBC News how he survived by staying still and silent even after being hit by a bullet.
William Jacob Raak, 35, was visiting Istanbul to celebrate his birthday. "When he shot me I didn't move — I just let him shoot me," Raak told NBC. The bullet struck Raak's hip and traveled to his knee. "I was shot when I was already on the ground," he said. "He was shooting people that he had already shot."
Seven of the nine people Raak was at the club with were also shot. He described himself as "probably the luckiest person in the whole thing."
The attack lasted less than 10 minutes and left 39 people dead and around 60 others wounded. ISIS has taken responsibility.
"You just have to stay as calm as you can," Raak said. "I took a bullet." Jeva Lange
The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for multiple bombings across the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Monday. The first attack of the day occurred at a crowded fruit and vegetable market in a predominantly Shia Muslim neighborhood of Sadr City. The suicide car bomb, which ISIS said targeted "a gathering of Shia," killed at least 36 and injured more than 52. Another three bombings followed, killing at least seven people and wounding 30, The Associated Press reported.
The attacks occurred shortly after French President Francois Hollande arrived in Baghdad to meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi. At a joint press conference Monday, both leaders vowed to defeat ISIS amid Iraqi security forces' continued push to retake Mosul, the terrorist group's last major stronghold in Iraq. "The terrorists will attempt to attack civilians in order to make up for their losses, but we assure the Iraqi people and the world that we are able to end terrorism and shorten its life," Abadi told reporters after his meeting with Hollande.
Monday's bombings came just days after another ISIS-claimed attack killed 28 and injured 54 at a Baghdad market on Saturday. Becca Stanek
Welcome to 2017, everyone:
Beijing's subway ads offer a glorious glimpse of our dystopian future. pic.twitter.com/amM5NZx8fU
— David Ramli (@Davidramli) January 2, 2017
Beijing-based Bloomberg News technology journalist David Ramli tweeted the terrifying subway ad early Monday morning, as well as a link confirming the portable anti-haze air purifier is no parody.
Nothing about air pollution in China is a joke, in fact; smog could cause one in three deaths in certain parts of the nation, where it has a comparable impact on health as smoking cigarettes.
Wondering what northern China's #airpocalypse really feels like? This was the view in suburban Tangshan, Hebei province, yesterday afternoon pic.twitter.com/hsJS2w8NZF
— Greenpeace East Asia (@GreenpeaceEAsia) December 20, 2016
The portable air purifiers come in orange, red, two shades of blue, as well as gray and classic black. You might want to pick yours out now — in 2016, the American Lung Association found that more than half of Americans live in places where air pollution is dangerously high. Jeva Lange
Some say the world will end in fire, some say in ice, but when it comes to what sunk the Titanic, the answer has always appeared to be crystal clear. New evidence, though, might change those assumptions, The Independent reports — a researcher now believes an iceberg isn't to blame for the ocean liner's sinking, but actually a fire that had been raging in the hull of the ship for almost three weeks:
While experts have previously acknowledged the theory of a fire on board, new analysis of rarely seen photographs has prompted researchers to blame the fire as the primary cause of the ship’s demise.
Journalist Senan Molony, who has spent more than 30 years researching the sinking of the Titanic, studied photographs taken by the ship's chief electrical engineers before it left Belfast shipyard.
Mr. Maloney said he was able to identify 30-foot-long black marks along the front right-hand side of the hull, just behind where the ship's lining was pierced by the iceberg.
He said: “We are looking at the exact area where the iceberg stuck, and we appear to have a weakness or damage to the hull in that specific place, before she even left Belfast." [The Independent]
The fire was too large and too hot to be put out, with 12 men reportedly failing to quench the 1800-degree flames. Officials on board the ship were allegedly instructed not to mention the fire to the Titanic's passengers, with the ship even reversing into its berth at Southampton to keep people from seeing where the fire had damaged the ship.
"Nobody has investigated these marks before," Molony said. "It totally changes the narrative. We have metallurgy experts telling us that when you get that level of temperature against steel it makes it brittle, and reduces its strength by up to 75 percent. The fire was known about, but it was played down. She should never have been put to sea."
Over 1,500 people lost their lives when the Titanic sank on its maiden voyage between Southampton and New York City in April 1912. Jeva Lange