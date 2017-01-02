Trump uses platform for future policy announcements to complain about unflattering photo

Unprecedented: The Election That Changed Everything is the first book to be published by CNN Politics and, if you couldn't guess it from the title, it chronicles "the full story of the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign." The president-elect himself hopes that the book "does well," although he does have one minor problem with it:

@CNN just released a book called "Unprecedented" which explores the 2016 race & victory. Hope it does well but used worst cover photo of me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2017

This is not the first time Donald Trump has grumbled about unflattering photos. In a late November meeting with media bigwigs, Trump reportedly told NBC News President Deborah Turness that "the network won't run a nice picture of him, instead choosing 'this picture of me,' as he made a face with a double chin," Politico reports.

Here's what I said on @CNN about the "Unprecedented" book and the portrait of @realDonaldTrump on the new edition https://t.co/8TE6Icr3lB — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 2, 2017

Despite the unpopularity of his tweets, Trump will reportedly use Twitter to make news and policy announcements while in the White House, The Washington Post reports — apparently all in addition to calling out unflattering pics. Jeva Lange