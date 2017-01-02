Sean Hannity to interview WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in London

Fox News host Sean Hannity will interview WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in London for a segment that will air on the network Tuesday night, Mediaite reports.

Assange is living in the Ecuadorian embassy under political asylum, although that didn't prevent his involvement in November's U.S. election; WikiLeaks published emails hacked from the Democratic National Committee over the summer and Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta's account just before Election Day.

Although Hannity once accused Assange of "waging war against the U.S.," the pair's relationship has warmed considerably, with Assange appearing on Hannity's show in early December to deny Russian involvement in the hacking. Hannity himself now faces accusations of being Trump's "biggest media cheerleader" and defender. Fox News will air the new interview at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, with plans to show clips through the rest of the week. Jeva Lange