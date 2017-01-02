Rogue One rises to 2016's second-highest grossing film

After another stellar weekend at the box office over New Year's, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story now ranks as the second-highest grossing film of 2016. Despite only spending 18 days of the year in theaters, Rogue One has raked in $439.7 million in domestic sales, ComScore reported. It's only behind Finding Dory, another Disney film that brought in $486 million last year.

While the force was with Rogue One over the holiday weekend, it wasn't the only contributor to the weekend box office haul that totaled $200 million across the top-ten films. Universal's animated musical Sing brought in an estimated $56.4 million, followed by Passengers, Moana, and Why Him?

All in all, the industry is expecting 2016 to be a record year at the box office. Despite flat ticket sales, box office revenue is projected to total $11.3 billion. 2015's total was $11.14 billion. Becca Stanek