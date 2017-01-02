Rose Bowl: In a nail-biter, USC beats Penn State 52-49

A last-second field goal gave the USC Trojans a 52-49 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions during Monday's Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, California. The teams were tied 49-49 in the fourth quarter, and Matt Boermeester's 46-yard field goal for USC as the clock ran out was enough for a victory. USC led Penn State 27-21 at halftime, but the roles reversed in the third quarter, with Penn State ahead 49-35. This was the highest scoring game in Rose Bowl history. Catherine Garcia
On Monday, House Republicans voted behind closed doors 199-74 to roll back the reforms of an independent ethics office established nearly a decade ago in the aftermath of a lobbying scandal.
Should the House rules package expected to be adopted on Tuesday pass, the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) will be renamed the Office of Congressional Complain Review, and it will be placed under the oversight of the House Ethics Committee, The Washington Post reports. Currently, if the Ethics Committee chooses to not take further action against a member, the OCE is allowed to release public reports of its findings. The sponsor of the new measure, which also puts an end to the OCE investigating anonymous complaints, Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.), said it "builds upon and strengthens" the office and improves due process rights for House members under investigation. In 2008, the OCE was created in the wake of the Jack Abramoff lobbying scandal, when Democrats were the House majority, to conduct ethics investigations without political influence.
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) opposed the amendment and spoke out against it during the conference meeting, two people in the room told the Post, and several other Republicans fear that reining in the office sends a bad message. "Threatening its independence is a disservice to the American people who need a nonpartisan body to investigate the ethical failures of their representatives," Jordan Libowitz, spokesman for Citizens for Ethics and Responsibility in Washington, told the Post. "The fact they do not want an Office with 'Congressional Ethics' in the name is a pretty good metaphor for how ethics scandals will be dealt with if this rule passes." Catherine Garcia
A stray bullet narrowly missed piercing the brain of a Texas state representative celebrating New Year's Eve.
Shortly after midnight, Armando Martinez, a Democrat representing District 39, was outside a friend's house in Weslaco, Texas, preparing to set off a few fireworks with other partygoers. His wife gave him a kiss to ring in the new year, and as she pulled away, the bullet entered the back of his head. "I felt like I got hit by a sledgehammer," he told NBC Latino Monday. His wife saw there was a hole in his head, and they concluded he had been shot; after a 45-minute procedure at a local hospital, a .223 caliber bullet was removed from his head.
"I was extremely lucky," Martinez said. "My surgeons said if it went a couple more millimeters deep, I may not have been able to have this conversation right now." Throughout the night, the seven-term representative heard celebratory gunshots go off, and he hopes this is a wakeup call to the dangers of firing guns in the air. The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is trying to find where the bullet came from; it's possible it could have come from someone firing a gun into the air two blocks away. Martinez is grateful that his wife and the children at the party are safe. "I do believe there is a silver lining that nobody else got seriously hurt," he said. Catherine Garcia
On Monday, several Syrian rebel groups released a statement saying they won't even discuss joining in peace talks with the government, so long as President Bashar al-Assad's regime continues to violate the cease-fire that went into effect between the two sides on Friday.
The rebel groups said the army and militias backed by Iran have "continued firing and committed many and large violations" in several areas, including the rebel-held Wadi Barada Valley near Damascus, home to a spring that provides most of the water supply to Syria's capital. They also said the cease-fire would become null and void if the Syrian army makes any territorial advances. Moscow is leading the effort to hold peace talks in Kazakhstan, and the fragile cease-fire was brokered by Russia and Turkey last week. Catherine Garcia
James Woolsey, a former CIA director and an adviser to Donald Trump on national security issues, said Monday that he believes the Russians participated in election-related hacking, and it's quite likely others were involved, too.
"It's often not foolproof to say who it is because it is possible and sometimes easy to hide your tracks," he told CNN's Jim Sciutto. "There's lots of tricks." Despite intelligence agencies saying otherwise, Trump has backed away from blaming the Russians for hacking against Democrats, and Woolsey said Trump is an "expert in weaving around" on issues.
A U.S. intelligence official told CNN the United States has traced the hack to specific keyboards with Cyrillic characters, which were used to construct the malware code. While in the country of Georgia, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) promised that Congress will hold hearings on the cyber attacks when back in session later this month. "It's clear that Russia has attacked the United States of America," he said. "All of our intelligence agencies will affirm that that's been the case. We will work in the Congress to have stronger sanctions in order to prevent further attacks." Catherine Garcia
President-elect Donald Trump's Dubai business partner was reportedly one of the guests at his 800-person New Year's Eve party in Mar-a-Lago on Saturday night. While giving a 10-minute speech, Trump reportedly gave one of many shout-outs to the billionaire, Hussain Sajwani. "Hussain and the whole family, the most beautiful people, are here from Dubai tonight. And they're seeing it and they're loving it," Trump said, referring to Mar-a-Lago's Grand Ballroom, per a video provided to CNN by a party attendee.
Sajwani's company DAMAC Properties built the Trump International Course Dubai. The company is now building a second golf course in Dubai, slated to open in 2018, that will be designed by Tiger Woods and reportedly operated by The Trump Organization.
Trump's New Year's Eve shout-out once again raised questions of how he will separate his business interests from his presidential duties, especially if he plans to maintain relationships with existing business partners. Trump spokeswoman Hope Hicks insisted Sajwani and the president-elect did not talk business at the New Year's Eve Party. "They had no formal meetings or professional discussions," Hicks said. "Their interactions were social." Becca Stanek
Rogue One played for only 18 days in 2016. It was still the second-highest grossing film of the year.
After another stellar weekend at the box office, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story closed out 2016 as the second-highest grossing film of the year. Despite playing in theaters for only 18 days, Rogue One raked in $439.7 million in domestic sales, ComScore reported. It was only behind Finding Dory, another Disney film that brought in $486 million last year.
While the force was with Rogue One over the holidays, it wasn't the only contributor to a weekend box office haul totaling $200 million across the top-10 films. Universal's animated musical Sing brought in an estimated $56.4 million, followed by Passengers, Moana, and Why Him?
All in all, the industry is expecting 2016 to be a record year at the box office. Despite flat ticket sales, box office revenue is projected to total $11.3 billion — about $160 million more than in 2015. Becca Stanek
Fox News host Sean Hannity will interview WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in London for a segment that will air on the network Tuesday night, Mediaite reports.
Assange is living in the Ecuadorian embassy under political asylum, although that didn't prevent his involvement in November's U.S. election; WikiLeaks published hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee over the summer and Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta just before Election Day.
Although Hannity once accused Assange of "waging war against the U.S.," the pair's relationship has since warmed, with Assange appearing on Hannity's show in early December to deny Russian involvement in the hacking. Hannity himself now faces accusations of being Trump's "biggest media cheerleader" and defender. Fox News will air the new interview at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, with plans to show clips through the rest of the week. Jeva Lange