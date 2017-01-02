Rose Bowl: In a nail-biter, USC beats Penn State 52-49

On Monday, House Republicans voted behind closed doors 199-74 to roll back the reforms of an independent ethics office established nearly a decade ago in the aftermath of a lobbying scandal.

Should the House rules package expected to be adopted on Tuesday pass, the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) will be renamed the Office of Congressional Complain Review, and it will be placed under the oversight of the House Ethics Committee, The Washington Post reports. Currently, if the Ethics Committee chooses to not take further action against a member, the OCE is allowed to release public reports of its findings. The sponsor of the new measure, which also puts an end to the OCE investigating anonymous complaints, Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.), said it "builds upon and strengthens" the office and improves due process rights for House members under investigation. In 2008, the OCE was created in the wake of the Jack Abramoff lobbying scandal, when Democrats were the House majority, to conduct ethics investigations without political influence.

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) opposed the amendment and spoke out against it during the conference meeting, two people in the room told the Post, and several other Republicans fear that reining in the office sends a bad message. "Threatening its independence is a disservice to the American people who need a nonpartisan body to investigate the ethical failures of their representatives," Jordan Libowitz, spokesman for Citizens for Ethics and Responsibility in Washington, told the Post. "The fact they do not want an Office with 'Congressional Ethics' in the name is a pretty good metaphor for how ethics scandals will be dealt with if this rule passes." Catherine Garcia