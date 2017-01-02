Airports across the U.S. affected by customs computer outage

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said a "temporary outage" with the agency's processing systems on Monday night caused delays of up to three hours at airports across the country.
Is anyone aware of the computer system meltdown at the #MIA Immigration? Thousands sitting in nonstop lines, no AC. Hacked??? pic.twitter.com/PZYTAJ72pu
— Jack Brewer (@JackBrewerBSI) January 3, 2017
A spokesman for Customs and Border Protection told NBC News that all airports are back online, and there is no indication the disruption was malicious. After the outage was reported, international travelers were processed through "alternative procedures," the agency said, with officers maintaining "the highest level of security." The outage was first reported at 5 p.m. ET, and computers slowly started to come back online at 9 p.m. ET. Catherine Garcia
After much speculation, Arnold Schwarzenegger's catchphrase from the new incarnation of Celebrity Apprentice was revealed during the show's premiere Monday night, and it makes sense for the Terminator.
It's not "Hasta la vista, loser," "I'll be back, but you won't," "Get to the chopper and fly away, you're done here," or "Good news: It's not a tumor; bad news: You're fired," but rather the simple — and completely predictable — "You're terminated." It was made clear when Schwarzenegger was named the show's new host in September 2015, he would have his own catchphrase separate from Donald Trump's signature parting shot, "You're fired." Variety reports that Schwarzenegger filmed up to eight different sayings, and he said even he wouldn't know which one producers picked until the show's first episode aired. Catherine Garcia
A last-second field goal gave the University of Southern California Trojans a 52-49 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions in Monday's Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, California. The teams were tied 49-49 in the fourth quarter, and Matt Boermeester's 46-yard field goal for USC as the clock ran out was enough for a victory. USC led Penn State 27-21 at halftime, but the roles reversed in the third quarter, with Penn State ahead 49-35. This was the highest scoring game in Rose Bowl history. Catherine Garcia
On Monday, House Republicans voted behind closed doors, 119-74, to curb the power of an independent ethics office established nearly a decade ago in the aftermath of a lobbying scandal.
Should the House rules package be adopted on Tuesday, as expected, the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) will be renamed the Office of Congressional Complaint Review, and it will be placed under the oversight of the House Ethics Committee, The Washington Post reports. Currently, if the Ethics Committee chooses to not take further action against a member, the OCE is still allowed to release public reports of its findings. The new regime will also end the OCE's power to investigate anonymous complaints and strips it of a spokesperson, but the amendment's sponsor, Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.), said it "builds upon and strengthens" the office and improves due process rights for House members under investigation. In 2008, when Democrats controlled the House, the OCE was created in the wake of the Jack Abramoff lobbying scandal to conduct ethics investigations without political influence; while the Ethic Committee is made up of members of Congress, the OCE is run by an independent six-member board.
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) opposed the amendment and spoke out against it during the conference meeting, two people in the room told the Post, and several other Republicans fear that reining in the office sends a bad message as the GOP assumes control of the White House as well as Congress. "Threatening its independence is a disservice to the American people who need a nonpartisan body to investigate the ethical failures of their representatives," Jordan Libowitz, spokesman for Citizens for Ethics and Responsibility in Washington, told the Post. "The fact they do not want an office with 'Congressional Ethics' in the name is a pretty good metaphor for how ethics scandals will be dealt with if this rule passes." Catherine Garcia
A stray bullet narrowly missed piercing the brain of a Texas state representative celebrating New Year's Eve.
Shortly after midnight, Armando Martinez, a Democrat representing District 39, was outside a friend's house in Weslaco, Texas, preparing to set off a few fireworks with other partygoers. His wife gave him a kiss to ring in the new year, and as she pulled away, the bullet entered the back of his head. "I felt like I got hit by a sledgehammer," he told NBC Latino Monday. His wife saw there was a hole in his head, and they concluded he had been shot; after a 45-minute procedure at a local hospital, a .223 caliber bullet was removed from his head.
"I was extremely lucky," Martinez said. "My surgeons said if it went a couple more millimeters deep, I may not have been able to have this conversation right now." Throughout the night, the seven-term representative heard celebratory gunshots go off, and he hopes this is a wakeup call to the dangers of firing guns in the air. The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is trying to find where the bullet came from; it's possible it could have come from someone firing a gun into the air two blocks away. Martinez is grateful that his wife and the children at the party are safe. "I do believe there is a silver lining that nobody else got seriously hurt," he said. Catherine Garcia
On Monday, several Syrian rebel groups released a statement saying they won't even discuss joining in peace talks with the government as long as President Bashar al-Assad's regime continues to violate the cease-fire that went into effect between the two sides on Friday.
The rebel groups said the Syrian army and militias backed by Iran have "continued firing and committed many and large violations" in several areas, including the rebel-held Wadi Barada Valley near Damascus, home to a spring that provides most of the water supply to Syria's capital. They also said the cease-fire would become null and void if the Syrian army makes any territorial advances. Moscow is leading the effort to hold peace talks in Kazakhstan, and the fragile cease-fire was brokered by Russia and Turkey last week. Catherine Garcia
James Woolsey, a former CIA director and an adviser to Donald Trump on national security issues, said Monday that he believes the Russians participated in election-related hacking, and it's quite likely others were involved, too.
"It's often not foolproof to say who it is because it is possible and sometimes easy to hide your tracks," he told CNN's Jim Sciutto. "There's lots of tricks." Despite intelligence agencies saying that Russia is responsible for the politically damaging hacking against Democrats, Trump and many of his aides have cast doubt on that consensus, and when Sciutto asked Woolsey if Trump is playing the media with his comments on culpability, the former CIA chief said maybe, adding that Trump is an "expert in weaving around" on issues. "Sometimes people may have been talking to somebody in the National Security Agency and have an idea that maybe it was one type of hacking rather than another."
A U.S. intelligence official told CNN that the United States has traced the hack to specific keyboards with Cyrillic characters, which were used to construct the malware code. While in the country of Georgia, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) promised that Congress will hold hearings on the cyber attacks when back in session later this month. "It's clear that Russia has attacked the United States of America," he said. "All of our intelligence agencies will affirm that that's been the case. We will work in the Congress to have stronger sanctions in order to prevent further attacks." Catherine Garcia
President-elect Donald Trump's Dubai business partner was reportedly one of the guests at his 800-person New Year's Eve party in Mar-a-Lago on Saturday night. While giving a 10-minute speech, Trump reportedly gave one of many shout-outs to the billionaire, Hussain Sajwani. "Hussain and the whole family, the most beautiful people, are here from Dubai tonight. And they're seeing it and they're loving it," Trump said, referring to Mar-a-Lago's Grand Ballroom, per a video provided to CNN by a party attendee.
Sajwani's company DAMAC Properties built the Trump International Course Dubai. The company is now building a second golf course in Dubai, slated to open in 2018, that will be designed by Tiger Woods and reportedly operated by The Trump Organization.
Trump's New Year's Eve shout-out once again raised questions of how he will separate his business interests from his presidential duties, especially if he plans to maintain relationships with existing business partners. Trump spokeswoman Hope Hicks insisted Sajwani and the president-elect did not talk business at the New Year's Eve Party. "They had no formal meetings or professional discussions," Hicks said. "Their interactions were social." Becca Stanek