Livestream of eagle's nest leaves viewers around the world riveted

If they're lucky and happen to tune in at the right time, dedicated viewers of the Southwest Florida Eagle Camera will witness firsthand the miracle of birth.
Since October 2012, Dick Pritchett Real Estate in Fort Myers, Florida, has provided a 24/7 livestream of a nest belonging to a bald eagle named Harriet and her partners, Ozzie (who died in 2015) and M15 (she bonded with him after Ozzie's death). More than 16 million viewers have been enthralled by the escapades taking place in the nest, and on Saturday, thousands watched as Harriet and M15 welcomed their newest eaglet, E9. There's one more egg that could hatch at any second, and fans of the feathered family continue to watch from home, hoping to catch the eaglet's arrival.
While Dick Pritchett Real Estate is happy to provide the livestream, the company said on its website that's as far as they will go: "Eagles are wild birds, and anything can happen in the wild. The Southwest Florida Eagle Camera does not interfere or intervene and allows nature to take its course. You will see life and you might see death, but this is nature at her finest." Catherine Garcia
Kellyanne Conway defends Trump's New Year's toast by talking about Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin
In his New Year's Eve toast at his black-tie party at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday night, President-elect Donald Trump gave a special shout-out to Hussain Sajwani, a billionaire business partner from Dubai, and his family. Sajwani's company DAMAC Properties built the Trump International Course Dubai and is working on a second golf course in the emirate, set to be opened in 2018 and run by The Trump Corporation. Trump canceled a December press conference to explain how he plans to separate himself from his business to prevent conflicts of interest, so Anderson Cooper asked Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway about the toast on CNN Monday night.
Conway pronounced the question "completely ridiculous and specious," telling Cooper, "This man is allowed to have a New Year's Eve celebration with his friends and his business partners, or his acquaintances." Conway said she herself had dinner "with the Husseins one night, Hussein and his wife, absolutely lovely people," and the fact that people are twisting Trump's toast to a friend "to somehow it's a business favor, I mean we've got to get ahold of ourselves here."
"If you took that example to its extreme, nobody would be able to be friends with anybody else," Conway said. "And so I saw you on New Year's Eve having a great time with Kathy Griffin — I find much of that to be very entertaining — and I'll leave it at that. In other words, nobody's saying, 'But do you endorse the maker of the shirt she had on?'"
Conway shifted gears to speculating that if Trump were not allowed to have any contact with his business as president, he wouldn't be able to talk to his own sons, who are expected to take over operation of the company — which is kind of the point, but also robbed a confused-looking Cooper of the chance to ask what Kathy Griffin's shirt has to do with a president profiting from his own policies or shaping his policies for his own personal benefit. Peter Weber
Donald Trump is expected to tap Robert Lighthizer, a lawyer who served as deputy trade representative under President Ronald Reagan, as head of the U.S. Trade Representative office, a person with knowledge of the decision said Monday.
The office of the U.S. Trade Representative oversees trade negotiations, creates international trade and investment policy, and represents American interests at the World Trade Organization. As a partner at the law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, Lighthizer has extensive experience with trade litigation and giving policy advice to major U.S. corporations. Two other people were considered for the position, Bloomberg Politics reports: Jovita Carranza, deputy administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration under President George W. Bush and a onetime executive with UPS, and Dan DiMicco, the former head of Nucor Corp. Catherine Garcia
As the 115th Congress gavels into session Tuesday, one of the Republican Party's first orders of business will be beginning the process of dismembering the Affordable Care Act, the overhaul of the U.S. health care system crafted by Democrats in 2009 and 2010, with no public GOP plan to replace it. President Obama and Vice President-elect Mike Pence will meet Wednesday with their respective parties on Capitol Hill to discuss ObamaCare strategy, but on Monday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) warned Republicans that if they repeal ObamaCare, they should be prepared for the fallout on their own. "It's the old thing of going into a china shop," she said: "You break it, you own it."
On CNN, Vice President Joe Biden had a similar message for Republicans, delivered in a very Joe Biden way. "I love these guys," he told Jake Tapper. "'We ran against the Affordable Care Act, how terrible it is, how premiums went up, we're going to repeal it!' Go ahead, repeal it. Repeal it now. See what happens. The idea that all of a sudden they can go back and start charging women more than men, pre-existing conditions don't matter." Obama and the Democrats "knew we had to improve the Affordable Care Act, knew from the beginning — we were looking for a partner," Biden said, using Social Security as an example of a program that was expanded and improved with bipartisan consensus.
In the Senate, Republicans are expected to rely on a procedure called budget reconciliation that will allow them to gut large portions of ObamaCare with just 51 votes, meaning they can lose two Republicans and still push the measure through. GOP leaders in the Senate are in favor of a lost "offramp" that would give them two years to come up with a replacement plan, but on Monday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) warned against a "repeal and delay" plan or a "partial repeal" of the bill. "If Congress fails to vote on a replacement at the same time as repeal, the repealers risk assuming the blame for the continued unraveling of ObamaCare," he wrote at Rare. "Partial repeal of ObamaCare will likely win the day, but when the insurance companies come to Washington crying for a bailout don't say that no one warned of this preventable disaster." Peter Weber
On Monday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was questioned by police for three hours in his Jerusalem residence, on suspicion of corruption in a new criminal investigation.
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit said that an inquiry into Netanyahu was launched in mid-July, and three months later, specific accusations were made against the prime minister that led to evidence last month prompting the criminal investigation. Mandelblit would not say what the investigation is about, other than that Netanyahu is suspected of receiving benefits from businessmen, but he did rule out issues related to Netanyahu receiving money to cover travel expenses and engaging in campaign financing improprieties.
During Netanyahu's first term as prime minister in the late 1990s, he was investigated on allegations of fraud and breach of public trust; while police recommended an indictment, the attorney general's office at the time cited lack of evidence as a reason to not charge him. Ehud Olmert, Israel's prime minister from 2006 to 2009, is serving a 19-month prison sentence for corruption, and one of Netanyahu's political rivals, Knesset member Yair Lapid, said that if "two prime ministers in a row fall for corruption, it will be very difficult to rehabilitate the public's trust in government. At the same time, for the benefit of the state of Israel and the people of Israel, [the investigation] must be fast." Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing. Catherine Garcia
After much speculation, Arnold Schwarzenegger's catchphrase from the new incarnation of Celebrity Apprentice was revealed during the show's premiere Monday night, and it makes sense for the Terminator.
It's not "Hasta la vista, loser," "I'll be back, but you won't," "Get to the chopper and fly away, you're done here," or "Good news: It's not a tumor; bad news: You're fired," but rather the simple — and completely predictable — "You're terminated." It was made clear when Schwarzenegger was named the show's new host in September 2015, he would have his own catchphrase separate from Donald Trump's signature parting shot, "You're fired." Variety reports that Schwarzenegger filmed up to eight different sayings, and he said even he wouldn't know which one producers picked until the show's first episode aired. Catherine Garcia
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said a "temporary outage" with the agency's processing systems on Monday night caused delays of up to three hours at airports across the country.
Is anyone aware of the computer system meltdown at the #MIA Immigration? Thousands sitting in nonstop lines, no AC. Hacked??? pic.twitter.com/PZYTAJ72pu
— Jack Brewer (@JackBrewerBSI) January 3, 2017
A spokesman for Customs and Border Protection told NBC News that all airports are back online, and there is no indication the disruption was malicious. After the outage was reported, international travelers were processed through "alternative procedures," the agency said, with officers maintaining "the highest level of security." The outage was first reported at 5 p.m. ET, and computers slowly started to come back online at 9 p.m. ET. Catherine Garcia
A last-second field goal gave the University of Southern California Trojans a 52-49 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions in Monday's Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, California. The teams were tied 49-49 in the fourth quarter, and Matt Boermeester's 46-yard field goal for USC as the clock ran out was enough for a victory. USC led Penn State 27-21 at halftime, but the roles reversed in the third quarter, with Penn State ahead 49-35. This was the highest scoring game in Rose Bowl history. Catherine Garcia