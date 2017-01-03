GOP aims to unravel Obama's legacy as new Congress convenes

The 115th Congress begins Tuesday with Republicans, set to control the House, Senate, and presidency for the first time since 2006, planning to start dismantling many Obama-era financial and environmental regulations, and undo parts of Obama's signature healthcare reform law. President Obama is meeting with fellow Democrats on Wednesday to discuss how to prevent ObamaCare from being gutted. Democrats also have identified eight of Trump's Cabinet nominees whose confirmations they could delay for weeks or even months, in a break with Senate tradition. With Republicans holding a 52 to 48 majority and needing only a 51-vote majority for confirmation, Democrats can't defeat the nominees without GOP defections. Harold Maass
Turkish media releases video allegedly showing nightclub gunman filming himself in popular city square
The hunt for the gunman who killed 39 people at a New Year's Eve party in Istanbul intensified on Tuesday with the release of what may be the shooter's "selfie video," ABC News reports. Turkish media, including the state-run Anadolu Agency, circulated the footage, which reportedly shows the nightclub gunman filming himself on his cell phone in a popular Istanbul square:
It is unclear if the video was taken before or after the attack.
Turkish media also reports that the shooter has been identified and is from Central Asia. The man reportedly came to Turkey last November with his wife and two children, who have been detained. Jeva Lange
In a Dec. 5 meeting between President-elect Donald Trump's transition team and Department of Homeland Security officials, Trump's representatives requested a broad selection of documents and analysis, including the federal resources available to build border walls, a list of all executive orders President Obama issued regarding immigration, and any changes made to files on foreign-born adults brought to the U.S. illegally as children and granted temporary protections by Obama, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing an internal DHS memo.
A DHS official told Reuters that the department interpreted the request about changes made to migrant records, including for reasons of protecting civil rights or civil liberties, as a signal to federal workers not to tamper with data to protect immigrants, especially those protected by the DADA program, whose applications include addresses and other information that could potentially be used to deport the young immigrants if Trump reversed Obama's policies. The DHS memo also suggested that Trump wants to ramp up a program of aerial surveillance by National Guard pilots that was downsized under Obama but is popular with conservatives.
The DHS also provided the Trump team with cost estimates for building fencing along both America's southern and northern borders, and a Canada wall — which Trump has not pushed for — is considerably cheaper, at $3.3 billion along 452 miles, or $4.1 million per mile. The Mexico border wall, which Trump has promised to build, would cost $11.37 billion for 413 miles of fencing, or $11.2 million per mile, because it would be aimed at keeping out pedestrians, not just vehicles. Peter Weber
The Trump Organization is opening a golf course in Dubai in February and it's already threatening the 'emoluments clause'
The first Donald Trump-connected property to open after Inauguration Day will also be Trump's first in the Arab world, an 18-hole golf course in Dubai. Due to open in February, the Trump International Golf Club will be managed by Trump Organization employees, but it is already raising concerns about the potential for foreign leaders to pressure the incoming U.S. president — or please him — by how receptive they are to his ventures.
"He has so many properties that his business interests become an obvious target for both bribes and threats," legal historian Robert W. Gordon, of Stanford University, told The Associated Press. "The dangers really come in two directions: One is that foreign powers will try to use Trump's interests as a way of bribing him into public policies in a way that are friendly to them or use them put pressure on him."
Take the Dubai property, for instance. The golf course sits inside a massive development belonging to Dubai-based real estate company, DAMAC Properties, which bought the land from Dubai's government in 2012:
All services to the property — electricity, water, roads — come at the discretion of the government. The club's bar will need government approvals to serve alcohol, not to mention other regulatory issues.
That could raise concerns about the so-called "emoluments clause" of the U.S. constitution, which bars public officials from accepting gifts or payments from foreign governments and companies controlled by them without the consent of Congress.
Any negotiations involving the Trump brand at the least could create the appearance of impropriety, legal experts warn. [The Associated Press]
"Trump himself tends to treat his businesses and his public policy as sort of extensions of himself," Gordon said. "He seems to be completely unembarrassed about scrambling up and conflating his business enterprise and the actions and policies of the U.S. government." Jeva Lange
More Americans still identify themselves as conservative than liberal, but that gap is the smallest since Gallup began asking about political ideology in 1992, the polling firm reported Tuesday. The current 11-point gap — 36 percent of Americans self-identify as conservative versus 25 percent who call themselves liberal; the other 34 percent are self-described moderates — is half of what it was in 1996 and down from 14 points in 2014.
The main factor, Gallup says, is the steady rise of Democrats and left-leaning independents adopting the liberal label since 2000, but there has also been a decline in the number of Republicans and right-leaning independents calling themselves conservative, at 63 percent in 2016 from a peak of 67 percent in the Tea Party heyday of 2009 and 2010. In fact, the conservative sliver of the electorate is lower than the 37 percent when President Obama was elected, and at any point since.
In all, the conservative faction in Gallup's survey has been the steadiest of the three political ideologies, fluctuating between 36 percent and 40 percent while the moderate slice has steadily shrunk and Democrats warmed up to the liberal designation. Starting in 2015, self-described liberals became the largest group of the Democratic coalition, and now beat out moderates, 44 percent to 41 percent. The growth in people calling themselves liberal has mostly come from older Democrats and white people.
That leaves America more polarized than at any time in 25 years, probably, says Gallup's Lydia Saad. "The most obvious implication of this after the 2016 election is that the parties may increasingly nominate candidates who are wholly unacceptable to the opposing party," and elect more ideologically homogeneous people to Congress, she says. "On the other hand, if the term 'liberal' is simply growing in public acceptance, the shift could be more a matter of semantics than a paradigm change." You can read more about the findings at Gallup. Peter Weber
On Monday, President-elect Donald Trump waded into the morass of U.S. policy on North Korea's ambitions to become a nuclear power, an issue that has vexed U.S. presidents since at least the Eisenhower administration but has become more pronounced since Pyongyang's first successful nuclear weapons test in 2006. Trump was responding to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's pronouncement on Sunday that his country is in the final stages of testing an intercontinental ballistic missile that could reach the U.S., and the president-elect's message just fit within Twitter's 140-character limit: "North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S. It won't happen!"
In a follow-up tweet, sent about an hour later, Trump did not provide any details but instead chided China for both selling America consumer goods and failing to rein in its troublesome neighbor:
China has been taking out massive amounts of money & wealth from the U.S. in totally one-sided trade, but won't help with North Korea. Nice!
You can learn more about Trump's 140-character nuclear diplomacy, including the real fact that "China didn't immediately respond to Trump's tweets," in the Wall Street Journal video below. Peter Weber
Four people were killed Monday evening when a tree fell on their mobile home in Rehobeth, Alabama, and a man was found drowned near his car in Mossy Head, Florida, as severe weather rolled through the South. A line of severe thunderstorms also caused at least two suspected tornadoes in Mississippi, and meteorologists are warning about continued threat of strong winds, hail, and flash flooding in southern Alabama, southwest Georgia, and the Florida Panhandle early Tuesday.
Wind damage was also reported between eastern Texas and Mississippi, including a hard-hit Walmart in Marksville, Louisiana, where customers were rained down upon by shattered skylights. A fireworks stand in the parking lot was also blown 30-40 yards away and mangled, Marksville Fire Chief Jerry Bordelon told The Associated Press, but when the fire department told shoppers to leave, some resisted. "Believe it or not, we had some people in there who were still trying to shop," he said. You can see some footage from the accident in Alabama below. Peter Weber
Kellyanne Conway defends Trump's New Year's toast by talking about Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin
In his New Year's Eve toast at his black-tie party at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday night, President-elect Donald Trump gave a special shout-out to Hussain Sajwani, a billionaire business partner from Dubai, and his family. Sajwani's company DAMAC Properties built the Trump International Golf Course Dubai, opening in February, and is working on a second golf course in the emirate, set to be opened in 2018 and run by The Trump Corporation. Trump canceled a December press conference to explain how he plans to separate himself from his business to prevent conflicts of interest, so Anderson Cooper asked Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway about the toast on CNN Monday night.
Conway pronounced the question "completely ridiculous and specious," telling Cooper, "This man is allowed to have a New Year's Eve celebration with his friends and his business partners, or his acquaintances." Conway said she herself had dinner "with the Husseins one night, Hussein and his wife, absolutely lovely people," and the fact that people are twisting Trump's toast to a friend "to somehow it's a business favor, I mean we've got to get ahold of ourselves here."
"If you took that example to its extreme, nobody would be able to be friends with anybody else," Conway said. "And so I saw you on New Year's Eve having a great time with Kathy Griffin — I find much of that to be very entertaining — and I'll leave it at that. In other words, nobody's saying, 'But do you endorse the maker of the shirt she had on?'"
Conway shifted gears to speculating that if Trump were not allowed to have any contact with his business as president, he wouldn't be able to talk to his own sons, who are expected to take over operation of the company — which is kind of the point, but also robbed a confused-looking Cooper of the chance to ask what Kathy Griffin's shirt has to do with a president profiting from his own policies or shaping his policies for his own personal benefit. Peter Weber