There are just 2 Shakers left in the United States

With the death of Sister Frances Carr, the number of Shakers living in the U.S. is down to two.

Carr, 89, died due to cancer Monday at the Shaker community of Sabbathday Lake in New Gloucester, Maine, surrounded by friends and her nieces. Before she died, Carr said she was hopeful more people would join the Shakers; remaining member Brother Arnold Hadd, 60, said some people have come to Sabbathday Lake in recent years, but they decided not to stay. "Every day they prayers go up that we will get people to come, that we get competent vocations," he told The Associated Press. "It's a calling from God."