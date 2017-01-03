Former Apprentice contestant to join Trump White House staff

Omarosa Manigault, best known for appearing multiple times on The Apprentice franchise and parlaying that exposure into more reality show gigs, will serve as public liaison in Donald Trump's White House, a transition official said.

During the campaign, Manigault was Trump's Director of African-American Outreach, and she is now part of his transition team's executive committee. Manigault has worked in Washington before — she served in the office of Vice President Al Gore — but in recent years, she's become famous for her stints on the first season of The Apprentice (during which she was labeled a villain), its sequels The Celebrity Apprentice (where she feuded with Piers Morgan) and The Celebrity Apprentice: All Stars (this time she threatened to sue a "demented" La Toya Jackson), and The Surreal Life, Fear Factor, and Girls Behaving Badly.

A transition official told ABC News Manigault actually wanted to be the ambassador to Haiti, as she has done missionary work in the country. Trump fired her in week nine of The Apprentice, week 10 of The Celebrity Apprentice, and week five of The Celebrity Apprentice: All Stars, so best wishes to Manigault this time around. Catherine Garcia